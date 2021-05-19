'Seal Team' and 'Evil' are moving from CBS to Paramount Plus

The lines between linear and streaming television are continuing to shift. CBS has announced that Season 5 of SEAL Team will premiere on the broadcast network and then shift to Paramount Plus for the remainder of the season. Additionally, the drama Evil will shift entirely to Paramount+ for its second season.

“Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” said George Cheeks, President & CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.”

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks in a military drama "that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them." Its first four seasons already are available on Paramount+.

Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. It's "a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion."

Paramount+ is the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. It's available on every major streaming platform, including Paramount+ on Roku, as well as Paramount+ on Amazon Fire TV, which covers the top two platforms in the world.

In addition to being the streaming home for all CBS shows, it's also where you'll find the entire Star Trek universe (non-Kelvin timeline, anyway), the ever-growing Yellowstone universe, and a wealth of kids shows. There are also a world of new originals coming to Paramount+.

You're also able to watch all sorts of live sports on Paramount+. That includes the ability to watch regional NFL games on Paramount+, Champions League and Europa League soccer, the NWSL, and more.

The Paramount Plus price is $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising, or $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of most advertising. In June, the $5.99 option will be replaced by a $4.99-a-month option that doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate.