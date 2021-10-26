‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the ‘Star Trek’ animated series

Paramount Plus has become the home of all-new Star Trek content, and it has a brand new series that is just about ready for launch, the animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Prodigy joins Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Short Treks and the upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the Paramount Plus streaming service. What makes it stand out from its sister series is that it is specifically geared toward a younger audience, a first according to Paramount Plus.

Information on Star Trek: Prodigy and all of Paramount Plus’ Star Trek series was shared during September’s Star Trek Day presentation , but if you want to find out about everything you need to know about Star Trek: Prodigy, read on below.

What’s the plot of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future.

The series starts off with the young aliens working in a scrap yard where they stumble upon an abandoned Starfleet ship. Though they know nothing about space travel, together they set off on an adventure that will introduce them to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy, which will feature 10 episodes in its first season, was created by Dan and Kevin Hageman.

Who is in the ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ cast?

The main voice cast for Star Trek: Prodigy consists of Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, Jimmi Simpson as Drednok and Kate Mulgrew, reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager, who appears in the series as a hologram on the ship.

IMDb lists a number of other actors expected to provide their voices to the series. This includes Jason Alexander, Jameela Jamil, Daveed Diggs and Robert Beltra, another Star Trek: Voyager alum reprising his role as Captain Chakotay.

The first episode of Star Trek: Prodigy is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on Thursday, Oct. 28. A new episode of Star Trek: Prodigy’s 10-episode first season is then expected to be released weekly each Thursday.

Starting Nov. 18, Thursday will become Star Trek day on Paramount Plus, as in addition to a new episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, the streaming service will also begin releasing the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Is there a ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ trailer?

Part of the Star Trek Day presentation back in September included the first official trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy. In it we get to briefly meet the teenage aliens that will comprise this make-shift crew and the beginning of their adventures. Watch the full trailer below.

How to watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Though Star Trek: Prodigy is produced in part by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is a Paramount Plus original and therefore will play exclusively on the streaming service, which means you’ll need a subscription to watch.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription options: a $4.99 per month ad-supported subscription and a $9.99 per month ad-free subscription. While the $4.99 option does not allow subscribers to access their live local CBS feeds, there are no parameters between either subscription option as far as watching Paramount Plus original content, so any subscription can be used to watch Star Trek: Prodigy.

In addition to Star Trek: Prodigy, a Paramount Plus subscription also gives you access to all of the other Star Trek series created for the streaming service, as well as the classic TV series that initially ran on TV.

Paramount Plus also provides access to thousands of other TV shows and movies, both classic and originals, including being the streaming home for recent Paramount films like A Quiet Place Part II.