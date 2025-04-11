The Librarians: The Next Chapter — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the TV spinoff

It’s time to check out more adventures in the library, as TNT is ready to launch The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a spinoff series to the popular TV series and TV movies from the early 2000s and 2010s.

The franchise began as a 2004 TV movie The Librarian: Quest for the Spear on TNT that starred Noah Wyle (current star of The Pitt). They would make three movies of The Librarian in total before a TV series launched in 2014 that ran for four seasons and featured Wyle as well as Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Kim and John Larroquette. The Librarians: The Next Chapter is going to feature a new cast, though one familiar face will pop up in the new series.

Here is everything you need to know about The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

The library opens Memorial Day weekend in the US, as The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on Sunday, May 25, on TNT. In fact, TNT is making this a special two-night premiere, with The Librarians: The Next Chapter episode 2 following on Monday, May 26.

An exact air time for The Librarians: The Next Chapter isn’t available at this time, but TNT says that the show will premiere on May 25 following the networks NBA playoffs coverage and following its NHL playoff coverage on May 26.

After the two-night premiere special, The Librarians: The Next Chapter will air weekly on Mondays (again no exact time specified), with 12 episodes in all for this spinoff series’ inaugural run.

In order to watch The Librarians: The Next Chapter, you need to have TNT as part of your TV setup. The cable channel is available through traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. At this time we don’t have any details on The Librarians: The Next Chapter’s on-demand streaming plans, but we’ll update this page as they become available.

If you want to catch up with the original TV movies and series of The Librarians, the TV movies are streaming for free on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Fandango at Home and more, while the TV series The Librarians is also streaming for free on Prime Video.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter cast

There’s a new group of characters at the center of The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Leading things is Callum McGowan (Jamestown) as Vikram Chamberlain. He is joined in the cast by Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino) and Bluey Robinson (Britannia).

There will be one holdover from the original The Librarians TV series, as Christian Kane is set to return as Jabob Stone in a guest role. Also set to be a guest star on this series is Caroline Loncq (Lift).

The Librarians: The Next Chapter plot

Here is the overview of what The Librarians: The Next Chapter will cover its 12-episode run:

“The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a ‘Librarian’ from the past who time traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

“Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire.”

Dean Devlin, who was an executive producer on the original The Librarians TV series, returns to once again executive produce and serve as showrunner for The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter trailer

Get a sneak peek at the series with the official The Librarians: The Next Chapter trailer right here: