Nautilus: cast, plot and everything we know about the epic drama

AMC is taking to the seas, as the TV network is now behind Nautilus, an epic series that is inspired by the Jules Verne classic Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. It is already slated to be one of AMC's big 2024 offerings, alongside Interview with the Vampire season 2.

It was an epic journey for Nautilus to even land at AMC. The series was originally set up at Disney and was expected to premiere on Disney Plus. However, it was announced in August 2023 that Disney would not be moving forward with the project. Now, AMC has acquired US and Canadian linear and streaming rights to the series.

Find out everything else you need to know about Nautilus right now, including who stars in the series, directly below.

All we know about when Nautilus is going to premiere right now is that it is arriving sometime in 2024 on AMC and AMC Plus. No specific time frame for the series premiere was hinted at.

It is unclear when the series may premiere in the UK, or on what platform. UK rights were not included in the deal with AMC, per the network's official announcement, so Disney may still maintain those.

When more information on Nautilus' release date in the US, UK and elsewhere is available we'll share it here.

Nautilus cast

Shazad Latif is set to star as Captain Nemo in Nautilus. This is certainly one of the actor's most noteworthy roles, though viewers may recognize him from movies like What's Love Got to Do With It?, The Commuter and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, as well as TV series Star Trek: Discovery, Penny Dreadful and Toast of London.

Other cast members include Georgia Flood (American Princess), Thierry Fremont (Luther) and Céline Menville (Emily in Paris), while Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Anna Torv (The Last of Us) and Noah Taylor (A Small Light) are tapped as guest stars in the series.

Nautilus plot

Nautilus is inspired by the classic Jules Verne story, with the specific goal of telling the origin story of Captain Nemo, who AMC's press release describes as "an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him."

James Dormer (Strike Back) created the 10-episode series.

"Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes," said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We are looking forward to bringing it to AMC Plus and AMC as a special television event next year."

"We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine The Nautilus alongside the other incredible AMC universes," added show producers Xavier Marchand and Anand Tucker. "The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire."

Nautilus trailer

There is no trailer for Nautilus at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch Nautilus

We are a ways away from being able to watch Nautilus, but with AMC behind the series for North American viewers, you'll need access to the cable channel or be signed up for the AMC Plus streaming service to tune in whenever the series does premiere.

AMC is available through most traditional pay-TV cable subscriptions, as well as an available channel on live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Philo TV.

If you prefer to stream on AMC Plus, you can sign up for it as a standalone platform or get it as an add-on channel on various other platforms, like Prime Video.