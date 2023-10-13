Orphan Black: Echoes — cast, teaser and everything we know

The Clone Club is back! Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the same universe created by the original Orphan Black. Love & Death's Krysten Ritter pulls double duty in the new series as executive producer and star.

Here's everything we know about Orphan Black: Echoes.

AMC announced during NYCC that Orphan Black: Echoes is coming in 2024, but no window was given.

As soon as we know more about the release date we'll have that for you right here.

Orphan Black: Echoes cast

AMC provided details about the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes with descriptions of their characters. Take a look below:

Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones) as Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world"

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) as "a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice"

Amanda Fix (North of Normal) as Jules, "a salty teen trying to find herself; as the newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, she is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart"

Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse) as Jack, Lucy's boyfriend and "a soft-spoken former army medic and single father who has devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret."

Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) as Eleanor, "a brilliant, tough as nails, neuroscientist, who is deeply loyal to the people she’s close to, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research."

James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Darros, "an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past. Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost"

Reed Diamond (Better Call Saul) as Tom, "the former military, no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation"

Orphan Black: Echoes plot

Here's the official synopsis of Orphan Black: Echoes from AMC: "Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Orphan Black: Echoes trailer

There's no trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes just yet, but AMC released a teaser for the new series at NYCC. Take a look:

How to watch Orphan Black: Echoes

Orphan Black: Echoes will be available to viewers on AMC, AMC Plus and BBC America, which are all part of the AMC Networks family. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.