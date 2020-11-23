Roku adds AMC+ as a premium option to The Roku Channel

Roku has just announced that you can subscribe to AMC+ via The Roku Channel. Starting today, you can subscribe via your Roku account at watch via The Roku Channel, which is great if you prefer to keep all of your entertainment options as vertical as possible.

And even better is that you're able to get 50 percent off the usual price of $8.99 a month for the first there months.

AMC+ is the add-on streaming service from the network that's home to such staples as The Walking Dead, and the new exclusive series Gangs of London.

The Roku Channel isn't just for premium options, of course. It's also where you'll find all kinds of free content, supported by advertising. And Roku just added some 30 additional linear channels, including:

Cocoro : Educational Movies and TV Shows for Kids.

: Educational Movies and TV Shows for Kids. Fireman Sam: Watch everyone's favorite Hero Next Door bravely face new emergencies with his team of firefighters!

Watch everyone's favorite Hero Next Door bravely face new emergencies with his team of firefighters! Ketchup TV : 100% Kids Safe streaming of the best children’s entertainment and educational shows FREE.

: 100% Kids Safe streaming of the best children’s entertainment and educational shows FREE. Yo Gabba Gabba: Say the magic words, "Yo Gabba Gabba!" and get ready for lots of fun, music and dancing!

Say the magic words, "Yo Gabba Gabba!" and get ready for lots of fun, music and dancing! Gusto TV: The world's most innovative food television channel. Their mouth-watering programming is a feast for the eyes with inspiring recipes, diverse cuisines and unique food pairings.

The world's most innovative food television channel. Their mouth-watering programming is a feast for the eyes with inspiring recipes, diverse cuisines and unique food pairings. The Carol Burnett Show : Episodes from all 11 seasons of the 25-time Emmy® Award-winning series.

: Episodes from all 11 seasons of the 25-time Emmy® Award-winning series. CONtv Anime : Meeting the needs of anime fans with acclaimed anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures.

: Meeting the needs of anime fans with acclaimed anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures. Dove Channel: Dedicated to family-friendly entertainment. Featuring movies, iconic TV series & kids educational lessons., Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America.

Dedicated to family-friendly entertainment. Featuring movies, iconic TV series & kids educational lessons., Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America. Electric Now: The home of premium content from Electric Entertainment featuring fan favorite shows such as Leverage, The Librarians, The Outpost, and Almost Paradise, and so much more!

The home of premium content from Electric Entertainment featuring fan favorite shows such as Leverage, The Librarians, The Outpost, and Almost Paradise, and so much more! Filmrise Mystery : Crack the case alongside the best detectives with mystery series like MIDSOMER MURDERS, WYCLIFFE, and KAVANAGH QC.

: Crack the case alongside the best detectives with mystery series like MIDSOMER MURDERS, WYCLIFFE, and KAVANAGH QC. Filmrise Western : Saddle up and head West to watch acclaimed series like THE RIFLEMAN and THE REAL MCCOYS, plus iconic Westerns starring Tony Todd and the late Christopher Reeve.

: Saddle up and head West to watch acclaimed series like THE RIFLEMAN and THE REAL MCCOYS, plus iconic Westerns starring Tony Todd and the late Christopher Reeve. Midnight Pulp: Want to watch something strange? Midnight Pulp is the place to find crazy action, hysterical horror, out-of-this-world sci-fi, offbeat docs, and much more.

Want to watch something strange? Midnight Pulp is the place to find crazy action, hysterical horror, out-of-this-world sci-fi, offbeat docs, and much more. MST3K : Classic episodes from your favorite b-movie riffers.

: Classic episodes from your favorite b-movie riffers. MyTime : From date night rom-coms to heart-pumping thrillers, MyTime serves up an ever-changing lineup of hundreds of household favorites, plus new and original movies.

: From date night rom-coms to heart-pumping thrillers, MyTime serves up an ever-changing lineup of hundreds of household favorites, plus new and original movies. RetroCrush : Watch iconic anime moments and discuss unforgettable characters that took anime from subculture to global phenomenon.

: Watch iconic anime moments and discuss unforgettable characters that took anime from subculture to global phenomenon. Samuel Goldwyn Channel: Award-winning and highly rated recently released movies and television series for all movie lovers.

Award-winning and highly rated recently released movies and television series for all movie lovers. Samuel Goldwyn Classics : Classic Movies from the 1920’s to Contemporary Classics including Academy Award Nominated and Winning Award Movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

: Classic Movies from the 1920’s to Contemporary Classics including Academy Award Nominated and Winning Award Movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Xplore : From the world around us to the wildlife within, to your passions and the people who fascinate. Travel. Animals. Innovation. Lifestyle. Inspiration. It’s All Here.

: From the world around us to the wildlife within, to your passions and the people who fascinate. Travel. Animals. Innovation. Lifestyle. Inspiration. It’s All Here. Euronews - English: Euronews is the leading international news channel in Europe, delivering daily impartial fact-based journalism to millions of people across the world.

Euronews is the leading international news channel in Europe, delivering daily impartial fact-based journalism to millions of people across the world. Fox Soul: Showcasing the totality of Black Culture.

Showcasing the totality of Black Culture. Made in Hollywood: Made in Hollywood powered by Moviefone, celebrates the magic of movies with star interviews, on set, on location and behind the scenes.

Made in Hollywood powered by Moviefone, celebrates the magic of movies with star interviews, on set, on location and behind the scenes. Spanish Language

Estrella TV: A leading news and entertainment channel in Spanish with a wide variety of programming ranging from news and games, to reality shows, talent competitions and talk shows.

A leading news and entertainment channel in Spanish with a wide variety of programming ranging from news and games, to reality shows, talent competitions and talk shows. Estrella News: News 24/7 in Spanish that offers the latest most relevant topics of the Hispanic community. Coverage includes local, national, entertainment and sports news from the best team in journalism.

News 24/7 in Spanish that offers the latest most relevant topics of the Hispanic community. Coverage includes local, national, entertainment and sports news from the best team in journalism. Euronews - Español : Euronews is Europe's leading international news channel, providing unbiased, fact-based daily journalism to millions of people around the world.

: Euronews is Europe's leading international news channel, providing unbiased, fact-based daily journalism to millions of people around the world. Cine Sureño : Focusing on action and drama, Cine Sureño offers a variety of contemporary movies and series from around the world, dubbed or produced in Spanish.

: Focusing on action and drama, Cine Sureño offers a variety of contemporary movies and series from around the world, dubbed or produced in Spanish. Horrify: A channel dedicated to horror, science fiction and suspense movies and series. Horrify offers an extensive library of horror stories and thrillers from around the world.

A channel dedicated to horror, science fiction and suspense movies and series. Horrify offers an extensive library of horror stories and thrillers from around the world. Juntos: The best in Spanish entertainment to rejuvenate and lift your spirits. A channel that offers Hispanic family oriented programming appropriate for all ages.

The best in Spanish entertainment to rejuvenate and lift your spirits. A channel that offers Hispanic family oriented programming appropriate for all ages. Top Cine : Features a premium selection of series from around the world, including comedy, crime and action, hits never seen before in the United States and Latin America.

: Features a premium selection of series from around the world, including comedy, crime and action, hits never seen before in the United States and Latin America. Runtime Español : Find award-winning films, series, and documentaries whenever you want and always for free.

: Find award-winning films, series, and documentaries whenever you want and always for free. FTF (For the Fans) -- An all-inclusive sports network featuring top tier live games and events from around the globe.

-- An all-inclusive sports network featuring top tier live games and events from around the globe. Pac-12: Pac-12 Insider -- Your home for Pac-12 sports, bringing you the latest football and basketball highlights, classic encores and in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends.

-- Your home for Pac-12 sports, bringing you the latest football and basketball highlights, classic encores and in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends. Players.tv: A new sports lifestyle and culture channel for fans to connect with their favorite world-class athletes.

A new sports lifestyle and culture channel for fans to connect with their favorite world-class athletes. Unbeaten: The biggest stories in sports, 24/7 - live action, daily analysis of the latest developments plus original documentaries celebrating the biggest events and greatest athletes of all time.

The biggest stories in sports, 24/7 - live action, daily analysis of the latest developments plus original documentaries celebrating the biggest events and greatest athletes of all time. WhistleTV: Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content.

The Roku Channel is available on all Roku products, including Roku players and Roku TV.