How to change the default input on Roku TV

A Roku-powered TV is a great way to have a smart TV with access to pretty much every major streaming service, without having to plug in any other streaming box. But what if you want to use another box? What if an Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or Android TV box is the best fit for you, even though Roku is already built in? Roku makes that easy. You can tell your Roku TV to power up to another input.

How to set the default input on Roku TV

From the Roku home screen, go into the Settings menu. Now enter the "System" menu. Choose Power, and then Power On. Choose the input you want to be the default when the TV turns on.

And that's it. You'll now have your Roku TV boot to something other than the Roku home screen. It could go straight to an Apple TV, or an Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV — your call, really.

These instructions should work with any current Roku-powered television. There are numerous Roku TVs available today, and older models should still work well, too.

