Cyber Monday entertainment deals — box sets, board games and Lego

Where to find Cyber Monday TV deals in the US

Where to find Cyber Monday TV deals in the UK

Streaming devices—US

was $49.99, now $29.99 (40% off) @Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: was $49.99, now $29.99 (40% off) @Amazon

Both of Roku's streaming sticks are on sale for Cyber Monday, but the 4K 2021 version (not the Streaming Stick +) with its Dolby Vision, is the slightly better deal here.

was $129.99, now $79.98 (save 38%) @Amazon Roku Streambar: was $129.99, now $79.98 (save 38%) @Amazon The Streambar is a Roku device inside a soundbar — it boosts your TV sound as well and gives you access to streaming services. Just be sure your TV supports HDMI Arc or has an optical input, the Streambar won't work without it.

pre-pay for one month's Sling TV ($35) and get a FREE Chromecast (worth $39.99) Sling TV Chromecast deal: pre-pay for one month's Sling TV ($35) and get a FREE Chromecast (worth $39.99)

Pre-pay for one month's Sling TV subscription and get a free Chromecast with Google TV. This offer gives you access to 50+ channels of live TV via Sling TV plus a Chromecast 4K with Google TV for just $35 (total package value is $75).

save 50%, was $49.99, now $24.99 @Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: save 50%, was $49.99, now $24.99 @Amazon

The 4K Fire TV stick is our top choice for Amazon Fire Sticks and a bestseller that comes complete with Alexa Voice Remote, 4K ultra HD and gives you plug and play acceRemotess to stream Netflix, Disney+, SlingTV and more. At a whopping 50% off, it's great value.

was $39.99, now $19.99 (save 50%) @Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99, now $19.99 (save 50%) @Amazon

This gets our vote as the best cheap Fire TV stick, although it's only slightly less than our favorite — the Fire TV Stick 4K. It lacks the 4K and has slightly less memory but if you have an HD TV and no plans to upgrade it, this is a perfectly good streaming choice.

Streaming devices—UK

Roku Streambar: was £129.99, now £99.99 (save £30) @Argos Roku Streambar: was £129.99, now £99.99 (save £30) @Argos

The Streambar is a Roku device inside a soundbar — it boosts your TV sound as well and gives you access to streaming services. Just be sure your TV supports HDMI Arc or has an optical input, the Streambar won't work without it.

Roku Streaming Stick+ was £59.99, now £29.99 (save 30%) @Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ was £59.99, now £29.99 (save 30%) @Amazon

A great value streaming device, just slot it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and stream all your favorite channels in HD and 4K Ultra (depending on your TV). This deal also comes with a 30-day free trial of BritBox.

save 50%, was £49.99, now £24.99 @Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: save 50%, was £49.99, now £24.99 @Amazon

Amazon's 4K Fire Stick is a bestseller that comes complete with Alexa Voice Remote, 4K ultra HD and gives you plug-and-play access to stream Netflix, Disney+, SlingTV and more. At a whopping 50% off, it's great value.

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle: Echo Dot, just £9.99 with purchase of Fire TV Stick, save 47% Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle: Echo Dot, just £9.99 with purchase of Fire TV Stick, save 47% Amazon's Entertainment pack is a bundle containing an Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Save 47% (£9) on the cost of buying items separately.

Blu-rays and Box Sets—US

(4K, Extended + Theatrical cut): was $89.99 now $75 @ Target (save $14.99) The Lord of the Rings (4K, Extended + Theatrical cut): was $89.99 now $75 @ Target (save $14.99) Enjoy Peter Jackson's films to the fullest with this new collection which brings the original trilogy (and the extended cuts) to life in 4K.

Complete Series (Blu-ray) - was $359.99 now $251.99 @ Barnes & Noble Supernatural: Complete Series (Blu-ray) - was $359.99 now $251.99 @ Barnes & Noble (save $108) If you miss having the Winchester brothers in your life, why not enjoy all 327 episodes over again? This complete collection comes with heaps of special features, commentaries, and unaired scenes at a hefty discount.

4-movie collection (4K Steelbook Blu-ray): was $99.99 now $84.99 @ Best Buy (save $15) Indiana Jones 4-movie collection (4K Steelbook Blu-ray): was $99.99 now $84.99 @ Best Buy (save $15) Relive George Lucas' classic adventure saga with this 4K collection containing all four movies starring the world's greatest treasure hunter.

Blu-rays and Box Sets—UK

Game of Thrones The Complete Series (DVD): was £74.99 now £50 @ Amazon (save £24.99) Game of Thrones The Complete Series (DVD): was £74.99 now £50 @ Amazon (save £24.99) With House of the Dragon on the way in 2022, now's the perfect chance to familiarise yourself with the world of Game of Thrones all over again as Amazon has the complete series for 33% off.

- Movie and TV Collection (Blu-ray): was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Amazon (save £6.75) Downton Abbey - Movie and TV Collection (Blu-ray): was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Amazon (save £6.75) Return to Downton Abbey for six seasons and one movies' worth of splendor and scandals at a great price with this collector's edition of the ITV beloved period drama.

Complete Collection (Blu-ray): was £59.99 now £35.99 @ Amazon (save £20) The Sopranos Complete Collection (Blu-ray): was £59.99 now £35.99 @ Amazon (save £20) If you've never yet had the pleasure of watching what's widely regarded to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time, now's the perfect chance to see mob boss Tony Soprano balance his family troubles with his role as the head of the Soprano crime syndicate.

Best Lego deals—US

Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: was $60 now $48 @ Amazon (save $12) Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: was $60 now $48 @ Amazon (save $12) This Friends set is often on sale but this is one of the best prices we've seen. If you've always wanted to own your own Central Perk cafe, now's the time.

Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar: was $39.99 now $31.99 @ Walmart (save $8) Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar: was $39.99 now $31.99 @ Walmart (save $8) If you've not already grabbed an Advent Calendar for the holiday, why not switch things up by surprising a Marvel fan with this calendar that features 24 heroes and accessories and plenty of nods to the MCU.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 @ Target (save $14) Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was $69.99 now $55.99 @ Target (save $14) Fancy owning a Lego bust of one of the most recognizable villains of all time? Now you can! This 834-piece set is a great gift for any Star Wars fan with an affinity for the Dark Side of the Force.

Best Lego deals—UK

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: was £74.99 now £55.99 @ Amazon (save £19) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: was £74.99 now £55.99 @ Amazon (save £19) Recreate Platform 9¾ and the Hogwarts Express in the comfort of your own home with this Lego Harry Poter set that's 25% off.

Lego Millennium Falcon: was £150 now £100 @ Argos (save £50) Lego Millennium Falcon: was £150 now £100 @ Argos (save £50) This 1351-piece set is packed full of details and comes with 7 minifigures. Act now and you can own a LEGO version of Star Wars' most iconic spaceship for a third off the original price.

Lego Ideas 123 Sesame Street: £93.49 @ John Lewis (save 15%) Lego Ideas 123 Sesame Street: £93.49 @ John Lewis (save 15%) Ideal for young kids and nostalgic Sesame Street fans, this hard-to-find set lets you get up and close with Elmo, Big Bird, and the gang and is packed full of authentic details and references to the beloved kids show.

Best board games—US

Disney Villainous Board Game: was $34.97 now $17.50 @ Walmart (save $17.47) Disney Villainous Board Game: was $34.97 now $17.50 @ Walmart (save $17.47) Take control of your favorite Disney villain from classic Disney movies and race to become the worst villain at the table in history in this strategy board game that's nearly 50% off.

Best board games—UK

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo: was £29.99 now £25.49 @ Amazon (save £4.50) Alien: Fate of the Nostromo: was £29.99 now £25.49 @ Amazon (save £4.50) The Xenomorph stalks your every move in this board game which sees up to 5 players taking the role of Ellen Ripley and her team as they try to evade the terrifying monster from Ridley Scott's classic movie.

Harry Potter Dobble: £7.87 @ John Lewis (25% off) Harry Potter Dobble: £7.87 @ John Lewis (25% off) Dobble is a chaotic, speedy picture matching game that the whole family will pick up in minutes, and this Harry Potter edition sees you matching characters and creatures from the Wizarding World.

Monopoly: Lord of the Rings Edition: was £32.99 now £21.99 @ Amazon (save £11) Monopoly: Lord of the Rings Edition: was £32.99 now £21.99 @ Amazon (save £11) Is it really the holidays if you don't play a game of Monopoly? This special edition adds locations and characters from Peter Jackson's legendary trilogy, and even adds in extra mechanics surrounding the One Ring.

