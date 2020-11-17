Roku Black Friday deals give you a big chance to save

Roku has announced its Black Friday sales, giving you a chance to save a chunk of change on most all of its products starting Nov. 20 and running through the end of the month.

The Roku Black Friday deals will be seen across national retailers including Walmart (which has a few exclusive products), as well as other outlets like Amazon and on Roku.com. So you'll have plenty of options from which to shop.

Here's a rundown of the Roku deals you can find starting Nov. 20, and be sure to check back for even more holiday shopping deals.

Roku Ultra Deal — $69, down from $99

Roku Ultra is the Roku player we recommend for most people, and it's the most powerful one you can buy. (That means it's the most future-proof and should last you the longest.) It supports 4K resolution and now has Dolby Vision for HDR, in addition to Dolby Atmos for audio.

Roku Ultra still comes with an excellent voice remote that includes a headphone jack, so you can plug in for private listening. And it also still comes with a quality pair of earbuds, so you don't have to go searching for the ones you lost last time.

Roku Streaming Stick+ Deal — $29, down from $49

If you're not going to go with Roku Ultra, this is the next best thing. It's not quite as powerful and doesn't have Dolby Vision or the upgraded remote control. But it's also even less expensive and will get the job done on just about any TV, thanks to it supporting 4K resolution and speedy wireless connectivity.

Rock Streambar — $99, down from $129

Streambar is a great new way to turn an old TV into a better-sounding Roku TV. It's a Roku device packed into an external speaker, so it's going to sound better than the speakers that are built into your TV. It's also go some secret audio cause built in, so dialog is more clear, commercials aren't going to blast you. Plus it pairs nicely with the Roku Wireless Speakers and Roku Wireless Subwoofer if you want to build out a proper Roku sound system.

And the included voice remote also has TV controls, so it's as simple to use as possible.

Save big on premium subscriptions though The Roku Channel

One of the more interesting things to come out of Roku in recent years is The Roku Channel. In addition to providing all kinds of free (ad-supported) shows and movies, it also makes it easy to subscribe to various premium services and pay for them through your Roku account.

And Black Friday deals are coming on those as well, starting on Nov. 26. You'll be able to take advantage of promotional offers from more than 30 premium partners, including Showtime and STARZ. Look for deals like 99-cent subscriptions for the first two months, and others that'll take 55 percent off the retail price for the first three months.

