How to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster online or on TV

You can learn more about one of 2023's most talked-about headlines in Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, a two-hour movie that's available to watch now.

The documentary is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK and CBC in Canada. If you're on holiday while it's on, watch Implosion from anywhere with a VPN.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster looks at the OceanGate submersible destruction from 2023. It tells what happened to the sub, how its fate was discovered, and what could have been done to change the course of events.

This comes just weeks before Netflix's own documentary about the events and it'll be interesting viewing for people who followed the news with bated breath.

So here's how to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster from around the world, with the doc being an international co-production so it's streaming in various ways around the globe.

How to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster in the US

People living in the US will have a few different ways to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster .

On cable, the show will air on Discovery Channel on Wednesday, May 28 at 9 pm ET/PT.

A few live TV streaming services include the Discovery Channel in their channel line-ups including Philo (your cheapest option), Sling TV (on its Blue plan), DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

There's no word on a streaming date for Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, but due to its channel it'll likely come to Discovery Plus and Max at some point in the future.



How to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster already.

The entire documentary movie is already available to watch on iPlayer, so you can stream it at your leisure.

Since it's on iPlayer it's free to watch as long as you pay a license fee.

How to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!