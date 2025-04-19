How to watch Secrets of the Penguins: release date, episodes, TV, streaming services and more

The biggest nature show on screens right now is Secrets of the Penguins, a series which debuts on Sunday, April 20 in the US but on different dates in other regions.

Narrated by Blake Lively, produced by James Cameron and starring Bertie Gregory, Secrets of the Penguins is the latest iteration of the ongoing Secrets of series which has also seen series Whales, Elephants and Octopus.

The new series helps us learn a lot more about the life experiences of penguins, from Antarctic emperor penguins to colonies in other parts of the world. If you're a fan of the adorable flightless avian, it's a must-watch series, with loads of footage of penguins doing really cute stuff.

Stop wasting time watching this and start looking at the penguins; here's how to watch Secrets of the Penguins online or on TV.

How to watch Secrets of the Penguins in the US

You'll be able to watch Secrets of the Penguins on TV or on streaming in the US, and the TV air date is first.

Penguins will air on the National Geographic cable channel on Sunday, April 20, with all three episodes airing hourly from 8 pm ET/PT. They'll also show on the Disney Channel on Tuesday, April 22, or Earth Day.

Don't have access to Nat Geo's channel? Here's our in-depth guide on how to watch the National Geographic channel at home.

Alternatively, you can stream Secrets of the Penguins on either Disney Plus or Hulu as both will get the episodes one day later: Monday, April 21.

Both of these streamers cost $9.99 per month for the ad-enabled plan, but you can get both for $10.99 monthly via the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Secrets of the Penguins in the UK

In the UK, Secrets of the Penguins will air on TV and be in streaming, but in the reverse order as in the US.

First of all, the series will release on streaming. You can watch it on Disney Plus from Monday, April 21, with all three episodes streaming at the same time.

One day later, the show will air on the Nat Geo Wild channel, (here's how to watch National Geographic channels in the UK, for those who don't have access). Episodes will air hourly from 7 pm until 10 pm.

How to watch Secrets of the Penguins in Australia

There's not going to be a TV release for Secrets of the Penguins in Australia due to Nat Geo no longer running a channel.

Instead, the show will jump straight to streaming. It'll be available to watch from Monday, April 21 with all three episodes landing on Disney Plus on that date.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year for its Standard plan and goes up to $20.99 / $209.99 for its Premium plan. The main difference between the two is that the former is limited slightly in image and sound quality, but this will mainly affect people who have a home cinema set-up.

Secrets of the Penguins episodes

There are three episodes of Secrets of the Penguins:

Heart of the Emperors

This episode looks at Emperor Penguins in an Antarctic colony. We get to see the social relations of the penguins as they survive in the barren cold.

Survival of the Smartest

This episode looks at ancient penguins which migrated from colder environments to warmer ones, using intelligence to adapt to various regions they found like the tropics or deserts.

Rebels with a Cause

The final episode introduces us to the penguins living in the Southern Ocean like rockhoppers, gentoos and macaronis, to teach us how some of the most successful penguin colonies are ones which take risks in the dangerous and cold seas.