How to watch Sea Lions of the Galapagos: stream the Brendan Fraser nature doc online

Fans of nature documentaries have a new feature-length exploration of the natural world to enjoy: Sea Lions of the Galapagos hit streaming on Tuesday, April 22 so you can watch it now.

This new movie takes a look at a sea lion pup named Leo. He's raised by his mother Luna, and as learns all the skills a sea lion needs, we watch and learn more about the creatures.

The Mummy and The Whale star Brendan Fraser narrates this new documentary, bringing us into the life of these creaetures.

Sea Lions of the Galapagos also debuts alongside a making-of doc called Guardians of the Galapagos, which was narrated by actor Blair Underwood, showing how so much footage of sea lions was captured.

So here's how to watch Sea Lions of the Galapagos at home.

How to watch Sea Lions of the Galapagos

To watch the 83-minute documentary Sea Lions of the Galapagos, you'll have to sign up for Disney Plus.

The movie was made by Disneynature but isn't being shown on any Disney TV channels, with the streaming service being the only way you can watch it.

Disney Plus starts at $9.99 / £4.99 / AU$15.99 for its cheapest tier but it has many more at different prices with varying feature sets.

It's always worth checking out whether there's a Disney Plus deal going on, as these let you sign up for a reduced price. The streamer is fond of letting you get your first three months for a big discount with deals like this often running in various countries.

How to watch Guardians of the Galapagos

Having watched Sea Lions of the Galapagos, you'd be justified in wanting to also see Guardians of the Galapagos, a making-of documentary which also shows another side of the island chain.

Luckily, you'll be able to watch Guardians in the same way as Sea Lions. The shorter documentary movie (it's 70 minutes long) was added to streaming at the same time as the longer one, so you can see both back-to-back on Disney Plus.