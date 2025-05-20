How to watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School online or on TV
A documentary movie about 1970s scandal
A must-watch new documentary airing on TV and online is The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School, which has its first broadcast date on Tuesday, May 20.
UK: ITV1 / ITVX (free)
US: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
This feature documentary, from a production company that has also worked on Dispatches and Panorama episodes, is about a scandal from the 1970s and 80s which is also being turned into a drama by the Mr. Bates team.
The doc is about the infected blood scandal of the 70s and 80s, in which tens of thousands of people were infected with Hepatitis C and HIV due to being given infected blood by the NHS.
In particular it's about the Lord Mayor Treloar School, a specialist school which took in haemophiliacs with what seemed like a miracle cure for their condition although that's not what they got.
We learn about the scandal as well as the survivors of Treloar as they campaign to get their stories heard.
So here's how to watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School when it comes out.
How to watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School in the UK
You'll be able to watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School either online or on TV in the UK.
On TV, it'll air on Tuesday, May 20 at 9 pm on ITV1 and STV, and it runs for an hour.
You'll also be able to watch it online. This is via ITVX or STV Player which let you stream live from their respective channels, and the doc will also be added to their video-on-demand libraries.
Can you watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School in the US
If you live in the US, or in fact anywhere outside the United Kingdom, you'll have a hard time watching The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School.
That's because no international release for the feature has been announced, and in fact due to the subject nature, it seems unlikely that this will change.
Instead, if you're interested in watching The British Blood Scandal, you'll need to find a different way to do it...
How to watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best VPNs.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
