'I could feel somebody staring at me, just see his hand go and then…' Netflix releases trailer for Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers

A survivor speaks in the trailer about the moment one of the bombs went off

Netflix has released a trailer for Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers, a new documentary coming to the streaming service in July about the 2005 terrorist attack.

On July 7, 2005, four British men detonated suicide bombs on the London transport system, killing 52 and injuring over 700.

Among those interviewed are survivors, victims’ families, people who knew the bombers, police investigators, the lead explosives expert, the then Prime Minister Tony Blair, the head of MI5, key firearms officers, citizen heroes, journalists and campaigners.

A survivor (main picture above) describes in the trailer (below) the moment one of the terrorists launched their attack, saying: "I could feel somebody staring at me, just see his hand go and then…"

Tony Blair is seen in the trailer (below) speaking about his fear that there would be further attacks. "Our anxiety was that this was the first and that there would be other attacks that would come."

Netflix says: "A failed second attack, two weeks later, triggered Britain’s biggest-ever manhunt and led to the fatal police shooting of an innocent man. As the country struggled to make sense of these shocking events, the authorities raced against the clock to stop further attacks."

We hear survivors describe in detail the aftermath of the attacks. The documentary makers also speak to the family of Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent Brazilian electrician who was shot dead after being wrongly suspected of being a terrorist. He was shot by the police in Stockwell station in south London on 22 July 2005, just weeks after the 7 July bombings.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Netflix says the documentary series “puts us back inside the events, minute by minute, tracing the shockwaves of the attacks and the hunt to find those responsible. How and why did this happen?"

How many episodes are there?

The series is four parts. Netflix has given out summaries of each episode:

Episode 1: London's tube network is struck by three huge explosions. As the injured and dying lie in the wreckage, another explosion hits above ground, on a bus. Panic and fear spreads and investigators begin a manhunt. Clues are found at the bomb sites and on CCTV and it becomes clear this is London's worst ever terrorist attack and its first ever suicide bombings. What else is to come?

Episode 2: Who are the bombers and who else is out there? CCTV images and evidence found at the bomb sites take investigators to Leeds, Yorkshire. As a picture emerges of the young British men responsible, police fear further attacks. They desperately search for signs of a wider network. As the investigation slows down, another group of bombers attack London again.

Episode 3: Another terror attack hits London. The bombs fail - but four would-be suicide bombers escape and are now on the loose. The UK's biggest ever manhunt begins and armed police flood London. As the identity of one of the bombers becomes clear, an operation to capture him ends in tragedy, when an innocent man is shot by police.

Episode 4: The identity of the man shot by police is revealed to his family, and the news is greeted with fear and anger across London. The police are now in the spotlight. The manhunt for the failed suicide bombers continues as they evade authorities. Will they be caught before they attack London again and before more lives are lost?

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers is released on July 1, 2025. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.