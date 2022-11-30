What's Love Got To Do With It? — release date, plot, cast, trailer and all we know
What's Love Got To Do With It? is a romantic comedy that sees a filmmaker document her friend's arranged marriage journey.
What's Love Got To Do With It? is an upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy which tells the story of filmmaker, Zoe (Lily James) who decides to document her best friend Kazim's (Shazad Latif) journey towards an arranged marriage.
The movie offers a fresh perspective into the concept of arranged marriage and dives into life's greatest mystery — love.
Set in London and the Pakistani city of Lahore, What's Love Got To Do With It? incorporates rich and diverse cultural representation, against the backdrop of a stunning romance.
Here's everything we know about What's Love Got To Do With It?...
What's Love Got To Do With It? release date
What's Love Got To Do With It? will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, January 27, 2023. There's currently no US release date yet, but we will update this guide when one has been announced.
What's Love Got To Do With It? plot
What's Love Got To Do With It? follows award-winning documentarian Zoe as she takes on a new filmmaking project focused on her childhood friend Kazim, a doctor who is set to have an arranged marriage.
Zoe doesn't understand the concept of arranged marriage and decides that Kazim's arranged marriage journey will be a brilliant subject for her next documentary.
As she goes on her film-making adventure to follow Kazim marrying a stranger, she begins to understand the enchanting aspect of arranged marriage and develop her understanding of love.
What's Love Got To Do With It? cast
The movie features a star-studded multicultural cast, including Lily James (Pam & Tommy, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Zoe, Emma Thompson (Cruella, Saving Mr. Banks, Sense and Sensibility) as Zoe's divorcé mother, Cath and one of India's most acclaimed actresses Shabana Azmi (Neerja, Makdee, Arth) as Aisha Khan.
Starring alongside them are Shazad Latif as Kazim, Jeff Mirza as Zahid Khan, Nikkita Chadha as Baby, Asim Chaudhry as Mo, Sajal Ali as Maymouna, Oliver Chris as James, Ben Ashenden as Olly, Nosheen Phoenix as Pucci and Yassine Anaddam as Amir.
Is there a trailer?
Yes! You can watch the trailer below where Zoe is initially baffled by Kazim's decision to have an arranged marriage, asking him: "Dare I ask, what about love?"
She later comes up with the idea to make a film about her childhood friend as he "marries a stranger chosen by his parents" with the title Love Contractually.
