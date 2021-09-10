'Pam & Tommy' — cast, plot, and all you need to know about the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee biopic

'Pam & Tommy' on Disney Plus will dramatize the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Pam & Tommy is set to take us right into the heart of the most iconic celebrity couple of the 1990s, and we can’t wait for its release. Starring Lily James as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, the eight-part biopic follows the duo’s whirlwind 1995 marriage and the fallout from the bombshell leak of their honeymoon sex tape, and the messy legal dispute that followed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pam & Tommy, including some uncanny first look pictures…Our guide to the hotly anticipated series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, coming to Star on Disney+ and Hulu…

Pam & Tommy is an eight-episode biographical drama will debut early next year on Hulu in the US, while Disney+ has recently announced it will be shown on Star for UK viewers. Production only wrapped at the end of July so there’s no exact release date yet, but we’ll update as soon as we know more.

Is there a trailer for Pam & Tommy?

Not trailer for Pam & Tommy yet, but the first photos shared by Hulu earlier this year made us do a collective double take. Both Lily and Stan debuted their jaw-dropping transformations for the roles, with Lily channelling Pammy’s trademark blonde locks and signature Baywatch look in a red swimsuit, and Sebastian sporting Tommy’s famous tattoos and piercings.

Pam & Tommy — the plot

Billed as the "outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video" the drama depicts the whirlwind marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (who wed on a Cancun beach in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours) and the subsequent leak of their private honeymoon footage. The sex tape went viral, shook Hollywood, and turned into a messy dispute, with Pam and Tommy suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in happier times. (Image credit: Getty)

Pam & Tommy cast — Lily James as Pamela Anderson

The Pursuit of Love star plays Pamela Anderson, who began her career appearing in Playboy magazine, before finding global stardom in 1992 as CJ Parker in Baywatch.

Pam was married to Tommy Lee for three years before the couple divorced in 1998 after Lee was sentenced to six months for spousal abuse. They had two sons together, Brandon, born in 1996, and Dylan, who arrived 18 months later.

This role is something of a departure for Lily James, who’s most famous for her roles in period dramas including Downton Abbey and War & Peace on TV, as well as Rebecca and The Dig on the big screen and Netflix. She’s also starred in Yesterday, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Darkest Hour, and Cinderella.

Lily James in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. (Image credit: Universal)

Lily James (on left) in Period drama The Pursuit of Love. (Image credit: Theodora Films Limited & Moonage Pictures Limited/Robert Viglasky)

Pam & Tommy cast — Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan plays the Winter Soldier in the Avengers franchise, including The Falcon And The Winter Solder series on Disney+. has temporarily left behind the Marvel Universe to play the Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Tommy was a founding member of the heavy metal band, known for its wild behaviour and drug use both on and off stage, before quitting for good in 1997. He’s been married four times, including to Dynasty star Heather Lockyear.

Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (Image credit: Disney+)

Pam & Tommy cast — who else is starring

Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, an electrician who reportedly stole Pam and Tommy’s sex tape from a safe in their California home. He also acts as executive producer on the series.

We also know that Parks & Recreation’s Nick Offerman will play Uncle Miltie, an infamous LA pornography distributor, and Orange is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling will appear as Erica Boyer, a porn star married to Gauthier.

Meanwhile Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marno are also among the cast, as well as Mike Seely as Hugh Hefner.