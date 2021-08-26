Downton Abbey: A New Era release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the sequel to the hugely popular 2019 Downton Abbey movie, which itself was a spin-off from the legendary TV series.

Fans will be delighted to know that all the main cast will be back for the Downton Abbey sequel, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, and Elizabeth McGovern. Plus a string of new cast members has been announced, including Dominic West.

And, excitingly, we already know when the film, formerly titled Downton Abbey 2, will be coming out…

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released only in theaters on March 18, 2022. Meanwhile, if you want to catch up with the original movie, you can watch it at these places below...

Downton Abbey sequel plot

The Crawleys and their loyal servants will be heading on an overseas trip, according to Deadline. It reports that Jim Carter’s Mr. Carson can be heard saying “The Brits are coming”. Plus we can expect a wedding, although we’re not sure who it involves!

It’s not yet clear what year Downton Abbey: A New Era is set in. The first film was staged in 1927, so it won’t be any earlier than that. Fans can be assured that the plot will be familiar as it’s penned by the show’s creator, Julian Fellowes. It’s amazing to think that the very first series of Downton went out over a decade ago in 2010!

Downton Abbey: A New Era cast

All the main cast are back. So from upstairs, we welcome back the likes of Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Merton). While downstairs back on duty will be Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Sophie McShera (Daisy), and Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates).

The new cast announced are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

Is there a trailer?

Although a short clip has been released we’re waiting on a full trailer.