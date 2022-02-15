'Downton Abbey: A New Era' — new trailer teases Violet Crawley's 'mysterious past'

A brand new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era has just been released, and it sees Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) revealing to Robert and Lady Mary that she's inherited a lush villa in the south of France.

Elsewhere, the house is divided by the news that Downton is about to play host to movie stars as Lady Mary has allowed the house to be used as a film set. Plus, it sees Violet giving Mary a pep talk to ensure she stays respected as the new head of the family.

You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer follows a new poster (below) that was just revealed for the long-awaited return of the Downton Abbey family. It shows us the whole Downton lot crammed together for their close-up, except for one missing character.

Although we were told the entire family would be returning for the sequel, early rumors suggested that Downton Abbey: A New Era would feature the death of a major character. Viewers of the first film probably expected that to be Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), as the first Downton movie revealed she had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

However, the poster features Violet up front, suggesting she's likely going to play a prominent role in the new movie. The absent face is actually Lady Mary's husband, Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode), who can't be found anywhere amongst the rest of the Downton lot. Does this mean Lady Mary will be taking Downton Abbey into this "new era" on her own?

The official poster for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Downton Abbey: A New Era was originally due to be released in March but has since been pushed back to later in the year, no doubt to try and make it one of the biggest new movies of 2022.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released exclusively in theaters on May 20 in the US and April 29 in the UK.