Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale trailer reveals heartbreaking moment ahead for the Crawley family
The new trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has been released and it's an emotional one for fans.
Following its exclusive debut in UK cinemas, Universal has now fully released the trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, and it reveals a heartbreaking moment that fans knew would be coming but didn't want to think about.
The first trailer for the final ever movie in the Downton Abbey franchise was released today, Monday, June 2, and quickly brings us up to speed with all our series favourites.
While the trailer doesn't give too much away for fans, we do know we will be catching up with the Crawley family in 1930 as they head to the races.
The clip also reminds fans this really is the last time we will be taking a trip to Downton, with the caption revealing: "The place we'll always remember, the family we'll never forget. Everything has led to this. It's almost time to bid farewell."
Although all our Downton favourites will be back in their roles for the final time, one notable absence will, of course, be the late and great Dame Maggie Smith as we see a painting of Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, hanging pride of place on the wall of Downton Abbey.
Lady Mary can then be seen standing and looking at the picture with a sad look on her face, reminding everyone of the gaping hole Maggie has left both behind the camera and on screen as the sharp-tongued-but-brilliant Countess of Grantham.
In the trailer, we see our beloved cast of characters navigate how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.
And while this is going to be an emotional watch for fans, if the clip is anything to go by, it looks like the series will most definitely be going out with a bang.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is released in cinemas on 12 September.
