Belgravia: The Next Chapter — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the period drama

For those waiting on Bridgerton season 3 or The Gilded Age season 3, allow us to introduce a period drama that may hold you over in the meantime, Belgravia: The Next Chapter. The new drama is a continuation of the 2020 limited series that focused on the world of Belgravia, expanding upon it with a whole new roster of players.

Just what can you expect from Belgravia: The Next Chapter? Here's everything we know about it from its release date to the cast to the show's official plot.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter premieres on Sunday, January 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on MGM Plus. The episode is also going to be available on the standalone MGM Plus app.

As of publication, we don't have an official release date for the series in the UK. However, once more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter plot

Here is the official plot for Belgravia: The Next Chapter:

"Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a continuation of the hit historical drama named for — and set in — the affluent London district that became synonymous with the upper echelons of London society in the 19th century. From the team behind Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age, this series follows the next generation of Belgravia's residents alongside a few familiar faces.

"Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a Carnival Films production and will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Carnival Films is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"Belgravia: The Next Chapter picks up in 1871, three decades after the events depicted in the 2020 limited series, which was written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age) and based on his novel of the same name. Developed and written by critically acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Helen Edmundson, the series tells the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), who is a newcomer to London society. Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother Susan (Alice Eve) and the scoundrel John Bellasis (Adam James), a troubled childhood has left Frederick deeply insecure, which challenges his courtship of, and marriage to, Clara."

Belgravia: The Next Chapter cast

Benjamin Wainwright and Harriet Slater in Belgravia: The Next Chapter (Image credit: MGM Plus)

For those who watched the original 2020 limited series, you'll be happy to know that Alice Eve (Freelance) and Richard Goulding (The Windsors) return as Susan and Oliver Trenchard.

The new players in the onscreen world of Belgravia include:

Harriet Slater (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) as Clara Dunn

Benjamin Wainwright (Gangs of London) as Frederick Trenchard

Edward Bluemel (Sex Education) as Dr. Stephen Ellerby

Toby Regbo (Chivalry) as Rev. James Trenchard

Hannah Onslow (The Doll Factory) as Emily Dunn

Sophie Thompson (Silo) as Mrs. Dunn

Claude Perron (Emily in Paris) as the Marquise D'Etagnac

Sophie Winkleman (Wonka) as the Duchess of Rochester

Elaine Cassidy (Sanctuary) as Davison

Belgravia: The Next Chapter trailer

Here is a trailer for the period drama.

How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is an MGM Plus original series. MGM Plus is available on live-TV streaming services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. MGM Plus is also available as a standalone app.

