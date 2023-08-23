Freelance: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the John Cena comedy

In recent years, director Pierre Morel’s Taken has been considered one of the best crime-drama films to have been released, and now he’s behind the camera for the new movie Freelance.

Now unlike Taken, Freelance combines action with comedy and sees John Cena take center stage to save the day. Over the past few years, Cena has become a name associated with blockbuster action films and comedies, most recently appearing in Fast X and Die Hart 2: Die Harter. So what can you expect in Cena’s latest venture?

Here’s everything we know about Freelance.

Freelance premieres in movie theaters in the US on Friday, October 6. The film shares its release date with Kraven the Hunter and Killers of the Flower Moon, so needless to say, it will be a busy weekend at the box office.

At this time, we are still waiting to confirm a UK release date.

Freelance trailer

The trailer certainly strikes a different chord than the one from Taken and proves Freelance may indeed offer a comedic viewing option for the fall.

Freelance plot

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out just as she's about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other in order to make it out alive!"

The script was penned by Jacob Lentz.

Freelance cast

Again, John Cena leads the Freelance cast. Over the last few years, Cena has been in a number of high-profile films including Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Bubble and Vacation Friends 2.

Starring alongside Cena is Alison Brie. The actress is probably best known for her roles in the hit series Community and GLOW. She’s appeared on the big screen in projects like Somebody I Used to Know, Spin Me Round and Happiest Season.

Rounding out the main cast are Juan Pablo Raba and Christian Slater. Raba is a familiar face from Coyote and Narcos, while Slater has been in Hollywood for decades, having starred in the classic film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and more recently appearing in Fleishman Is in Trouble season 1.

Freelance director

Outside of Freelance and Taken, Morel has also directed other films such as Peppermint, The Ambush and The Gunman.