Die Hart 2: Die Harter — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

In a Hollywood rarity, a comedic juggernaut in is debuting a project to audiences for free. We're talking about Kevin Hart’s Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

What is being promoted as the second season of the Emmy-nominated Die Hart series, the new slate of episodes continues to follow a fictionalized version of Hart as he goes above and beyond to prove himself as more than just a funnyman. The character is out to be one of the greatest action stars the world has ever seen, putting him in a group with the likes of Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Dwayne Johnson and more.

So how can you watch the series that has previously featured other big stars like John Travolta (Paradise City)? Here’s everything you need to know about Die Hart: Die Harter.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter premieres on The Roku Channel on Friday, March 31. The Roku Channel is a built-in feature in Roku devices in the US, which means those that have such devices can simply start streaming the series when it airs.

If you don't have a Roku device, you can still watch episodes by signing up for The Roku Channel app (opens in new tab). The good news is that it is a completely free ad-supported service.

Would-be viewers in the UK should be able to tune into the series by accessing The Roku Channel via a Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV or NOW TV device.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer

Take a look at the new trailer for the series. We have to say, John Cena looks quite interesting with long blonde hair.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter plot

Picking up where Die Hart left off, Die Hart 2: Die Harter sees this "variant" of Kevin Hart deciding that having starred in an action film, he now wants to be known as a premier action star in the business. Unfortunately, he runs into some resistance when Hollywood execs doubt his ability to become just that. Additionally, an enemy of his past resurfaces to block Hart's pending success.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter cast

Front and center in the series, and serving as an executive producer, is funnyman Kevin Hart. The Emmy-nominated standup comedian has built quite the reputation for starring in some big comedy blockbusters over the years that include Ride Along, Central Intelligence, Think Like a Man and the Jumanji films. Most recently, he was spotted in the Netflix movies Me Time and The Man from Toronto.

Joining Hart this season is wrestler-turned-actor, John Cena. Cena has been on a roll since his first foray outside of the WWE world, having been seen in Peacemaker, The Bubble, Vacation Friends as well as F9: The Fast Saga and the upcoming sequel Fast X.

Also in Die Hart 2: Die Harter is actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who is most recognizable for her roles in Game of Thrones and the Fast & Furious film franchise, plus Ben Schwartz, best known from Parks & Rec and The Afterparty.