Arnie's back! Netflix adds second season of fun Schwarzenegger comedy — and Matrix star joins the cast
Netflix has just got FUBAR season 2
Netflix has added the second season of FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger's fun action comedy.
And Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in The Matrix movies, joins the cast as German spy Greta Nelso, who just happens to be the ex of Arnie’s CIA operative character Luke Brunner.
Season 1 saw Luke postponing his retirement after discovering his beloved daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) had also been secretly working for the US government agency.
Now, their true identities have been compromised, and the pair are forced into witness protection. But with everyone living under one roof — including Luke's ex-wife Tally (Fabiana Udenio) and her lover Donnie (Andy Buckley) things soon get a little awkward.
"It’s bigger, it's better," promises Arnie of season 2. "There are more laughs. There is more of everything."
Netflix teases: "Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter — he's back and face to face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke's past who threatens to destroy the world...if she doesn't destroy his life first."
Carrie-Anne told Netflix she had a really good time working with Arnie. "The first time I met Arnold was in a rehearsal for a dance scene. We just jumped in, and it was so much fun. He's a hoot. We got to know each other, and then we’d run into each other at the gym and have breakfast. I don’t know if I have ever had so much fun doing a job."
The new eight-part run also sees the return of Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle and Fortune Feimster as agents Barry, Aldon and Roo.
The show's creator Nick Santora says Netflix users should expect a "bananas" second season and is full of praise for the two leads. "Arnie and Carrie-Anne are icons," he says. "They know how to do action, be funny, and create full and engaging characters. So, it was great to just sit back and watch them do their thing."
Should I watch FUBAR season 2?
Well, if you enjoyed FUBAR season 1, then of course. However, if you’ve not seen it and want to dive in, it’s worth noting that the first series had a mixed reaction when it came out in 2023. It only has a 50% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is more decent at 68%. It's also going to boil down to how much Arnie appeals.
FUBAR season 2 is now on Netflix. See our best shows on Netflix guide for recommendations.
