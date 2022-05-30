The Man from Toronto: release date, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart movie

What’s a summer without a comedic action duo taking to the screen? The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson is sure to be just that.

While Hart is obviously known for his comedic chops, having toured in sold-out arenas, it may surprise some that Harrelson also has roots doing stand-up comedy. Additionally, for those not as familiar with Harrelson’s Cheers days, he actually won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series in 1989. So it stands to reason that this new movie has a good chance of making viewers laugh when it’s released.

Here’s everything we know about The Man from Toronto.

The Man from Toronto is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 24.

Those that have been following the post-production status of the film will recall the project was previously scheduled for an August release date in theaters. Once the streaming giant acquired the rights, they remained quite mum in regards to when the movie would become available for subscribers until recently.

The Man from Toronto plot

The Man from Toronto follows longtime screw-up Terry (Kevin Hart) as his identity is mistakenly confused with that of a deadly assassin (Woody Harrelson) at an Airbnb. As the two attempt to clear up the mishap, they’ll try not to drive each other nuts. Terry in particular will also try not to get murdered in the process.

It sure sounds like the kind of action-comedy that has qualified as a summer blockbuster in the past (even if it's streaming).

The Man from Toronto cast

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart in The Man from Toronto (Image credit: Netflix)

Leading the cast for The Man from Toronto is comedian Kevin Hart. This isn’t Hart’s first venture into the world of action-comedy, having previously been in Ride Along, Central Intelligence and the Jumanji films.

Starring opposite Hart as the dangerous assassin is Woody Harrelson. Harrelson’s career has spanned over 40 years. From his early days on Cheers, to his Oscar-nominated role in The People vs Larry Flynt to his portrayal of Haymitch Abernathy in the wildly popular Hunger Games franchise, Harrelson has managed to be a part of some of the most memorable projects in Hollywood.

Other notable names of the cast include Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Lela Loren (Power), Pierson Fode (The Bold and the Beautiful), Tomohisa Yamashita (Tokyo Vice), Alejandro De Hoyos (The Contractor) and Jencarlos Canela (Grand Hotel).

The Man from Toronto trailer

The Man from Toronto director

Steering The Man from Toronto ship is Patrick Hughes. Hughes does have some experience directing action-comedy duos. His previous works include The Hitman's Bodyguard and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which both star Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. He also directed the third installment of The Expendables.

How to watch The Man from Toronto

The Man from Toronto is a film that will stream exclusively on Netflix starting June 24. Don’t have a Netflix subscription? No problem. You can easily obtain one with just a few clicks.