'The Tomorrow War' – release date, cast, plot trailer and everything you need to know about Chris Pratt’s sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime

The Tomorrow War is set to give us thrills and spills galore this summer. Off the back of his huge blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt takes on another action-packed sci-fi thriller. The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video gives a chilling look into the future. Imagine the shock when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 with a terrifying message – that 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

This news sends shockwaves across the world in The Tomorrow War, with present day civilians stunned at the news that humans are doomed. The only hope for survival is if those from the present agree to be transported into the future to join the fight. Of course there's always an all-action hero played by Chris Pratt to put things right!

Here's all we know so far about The Tomorrow War...

You’ll be able to watch The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

The Tomorrow War cast — Chris Pratt as Dan Forester.

Among those recruited to fight the war in the future is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester, played by Chris Pratt. Dan is determined to save the world for his young daughter. “This action-packed sci-fi escape will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter relationship,” says Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon studios.

Chris Pratt certainly has decent action-hero credentials as he’s made a name for himself in the Marvel movies, playing Star-Lord. His character has appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, Avengers: Infinity War as well as the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. He’ll also be starring in their upcoming movies Thor: Love and Thunder, due to be released next year, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be coming to our screens in 2023.

Chris also starred in Jurassic World in 2015 and the 2018 follow-up Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He’s also more than equipped to handle the lighter elements of the movie, having won acclaim for his role in the comedy series Parks and Recreation.

The Tomorrow War cast — Yvonne Strahovski as Romeo Command.

Yvonne Strahovski plays brilliant scientist Romeo, who is also selected to fight in the war in the future and forms an alliance with Dan. Yvonne is best known for her role as Serena Joy Waterford in the epic series The Handmaid’s Tale. She’s also appeared in The Astronaut Wives Club, Dexter and 24: Live Another Day.

The Tomorrow War cast — J.K. Simmons as Slade Forester.

In a desperate attempt to rewrite the fate of the planet, Dan is also forced to reach out for help from his estranged father, Slade. He’s played by J. K. Simmons, another Marvel stalwart who voices J. Jonah Jameson in many of the movies and animations, including The Justice League and the Spider-Man trilogy. J. K. has also had roles in La La Land, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Defending Jacob

The Tomorrow War crew — director Chris McKay

This is director Chris McKay’s live-action directorial debut but he’s well known for directing the animation The Lego Batman Movie in 2017. He also had a cameo in that movie, voicing Pilot Bill one of the pilots of the airplane hijacked by the Joker.

The Tomorrow War locations...

Although most of the action was shot in the US, in Lincolnton in Georgia and Atlanta, some of the movie was filmed in Iceland. The Tomorrow War was filmed between September 1 2019 and January 1 2020.

Is there a trailer for The Tomorrow War?

Amazon Prime Video haven't released a trailer for The Tomorrow War yet, but we're expecting it soon!