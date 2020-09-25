From left, Dave Bautista as Drax, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Since we went all of 2020 without a new MCU movie, you’ll want to know how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy to get your fix of this iconic film franchise. Director James Gunn had dabbled with elements of superhero films before this, framing them with comedy to tell a complete story and relate to his audience. However, Gunn took his directing abilities to another level in the unexpected breakout of the MCU.

Many speculated about this film's reception before it was released. A general fanbase without extensive knowledge of Marvel Comics wasn’t privy to the Guardians of the Galaxy — A niche comic series that was introduced with a different lineup in the late 1960s. This iteration of the team is the more commonly known and now beloved group including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoey Saldana), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista).

During the film, a motley crew of intergalactic misfits evades a powerful enemy in Ronan the Accuser. We’re not going to spoil anything for those who haven’t seen the film, but Guardians of the Galaxy is a critical part of building what eventually came in the MCU.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy is available to stream on Disney+ for $5.99 per month.

The Disney+ Bundle is available for $12.99 per month and includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Plus, and I cannot stress this enough, it’ll give you access to stream one of the most entertaining Marvel movies ever made in Guardians of the Galaxy as many times as you want.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy everywhere else:

Those who aren’t sold on Disney+ can find different avenues to watch Guardians of the Galaxy starting with Amazon Prime Video, where you can rent the film for $3.99 or purchase it digitally for $18.99. Otherwise, you may want to consider renting it on the iTunes Store, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube at a similar price range to Amazon.

Should you watch Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney+ or somewhere else?

Not everyone is in a position to subscribe — We totally understand!

Think about it like this: You can spend $5.99 to watch any number of MCU films as many times as you want for less than it would cost you to rent two MCU films in a month-long span. If you’re looking to consume as much Marvel content as you can or watch these films multiple times, then you’re going to get your money’s worth out of a Disney+ subscription.

Another aspect to consider is that anyone who enjoys other Disney properties is going to get a ton out of this. It’s a family-friendly subscription service that could ultimately save you a ton on rentals and streaming prices — Especially for those looking to entertain multiple people with varying interests.

