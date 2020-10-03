If you're for how to watch Thor: Ragnarok, you're in luck: That's the kind of question we're here to answer.

Representing the third and most-fun installment in Marvel's story of this Norse hero, Thor: Ragnarok premiered in late 2017 and helped set up the Marvel movies for the epic Avengers: Infinity War a few months later. Director Taika Waititi adds a comedic flair to an otherwise action-packed adventure.

It stars Chris Hemsworth as the title character, along with Tom Hiddleston as his meddlesome brother Loki and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk. Also in the mix are Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum.

How to watch Thor: Ragnarok on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios made Thor: Ragnarok. Disney owns Marvel Studios. Disney has a streaming service called Disney+. See where I'm going with this?

Your easiest option for watching Thor, along with all of his super friends is to subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year. Along with Marvel movies, you'll get access to Disney classics, Star Wars, The Simpsons and original content.

Also, you can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $13 per month. ESPN+ is a supplementary streaming service from the worldwide leader in sports that offers some live games and shows, and Hulu, of course, carries plenty of TV shows and some movies.

How to watch Thor: Ragnarok elsewhere

If Disney+ doesn't sound like your cup of tea, you have other options.

Of course, you could always rent or Thor: Ragnarok from services like iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Vudu. That'll run you a few bucks to rent or about $20 to buy.

It also appears you can find the movie on Hulu With Live TV, which costs $55 per month, or through Sling's Blue package, which runs $30 per month. Check out our guides to Hulu With Live TV and Sling. Each of those services comes with a free trial and offers a range of channels that may pique your interest.

Those options may work for a quick fix of Thor, but if you're planning to watch and rewatch the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ might be a better idea. Just pay a monthly or yearly subscription, and stream your favorite comic book heroes as often as you want.

