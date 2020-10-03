You won’t have to jump through hoops if you’re looking for how to watch Avengers: Age of Ultron — The answer is quite simple! The second of four films in Marvel's Avengers series, Avengers: Age of Ultron wasn’t as well-received as its predecessor by critics. However, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remember it endearingly for introducing key characters and plot elements to the series.

Even though it’s not remembered quite like Infinity War or Endgame, Age of Ultron has its own charm. It grounds the core members of the Avengers team and forces them into harsh realities of what’s to come. Ultron himself brings about a sociological dilemma in his nature, motives and conception that brings a different kind of threat to the MCU.

Beyond that, there are specific moments and elements of the film that go down as some of the best in MCU history. Between the Hulkbuster fight scene, Sokovia opening and mind-blowing mid-credit scene, Avengers: Age of Ultron is a film to be remembered. If you’re looking to watch it for the first time or relive the glory, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Avengers: Age of Ultron on Disney+:

The easiest and most reliable place to watch Avengers: Age of Ultron is on Disney+, the streaming service of one of the world’s largest media conglomerates. To watch this film and others in the MCU lineage, all you’ll need to do is subscribe for $5.99 per month. With that, you’ll gain access to all of the Avengers films in addition to a wide range of MCU, Star Wars, Disney and National Geographic properties.

For those of you looking to consolidate your streaming services into one, simple charge, look no further than the Disney+ Bundle. For only $12.99 per month, you gain access to three of the greatest streaming services on the market: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for the cost of only two subscriptions. It’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking to entertain their whole family.

There’s a great variety to depend on with this bundle, but each is geared toward a different audience. This way, you can keep the kids entertained and take care of your sports-viewing needs. On top of that, Hulu has offerings for everyone including original programming with charm and wit. Not only is it a great deal for Marvel fans, but for just about anyone looking to fulfill their streaming needs.

How to watch Avengers: Age of Ultron everywhere else:

Not everyone is interested in a Disney+ subscription, but rest assured, there are other ways to watch Avengers: Age of Ultron. If you are looking to rent it in HD, you will find it on Amazon prime video for $3.99. Those interested in purchasing the film can do so on the same platform for $19.99. Prices remain relatively consistent across platforms, but you can also rent the film on the iTunes Store, YouTube TV, the Google play store and Vudu.

Should you watch Avengers: Age of Ultron on Disney+ or somewhere else?

Every individual is looking for something different from their movie-viewing experience. However, most people who are hunting down an MCU move can have their needs can be met with a Disney+ subscription. If you find yourself reading this article today, chances are you’re either a fan or are interested in this line of films. You could very easily rent them on a different platform, but that may not be an economically wise decision.

Even if you cut out every other film in the MCU lineage, you’ll spend about 16 bucks renting the four films on different platforms. You can greatly reduce the cost by subscribing to Disney+ for only one month. Even so, you’ll understand the hype behind the streaming service once you’re in it.

Not only can you watch almost every MCU film as many times as you want, but the entire Disney catalog is up for grabs. There’s plenty of intersection between the MCU and Star Wars fandoms, which is part of the appeal to this service. The rate of a subscription is fair compared against the market and the Disney+ Bundle is an absolute steal.

Proceed however you would like, but subscribing to Disney+ is heavily suggested if you’re interested in diving into the MCU experience.

The four phases of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.

MCU Phase 1

MCU Phase 2

MCU Phase 3

MCU Phase 4