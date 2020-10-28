How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp
By John Hageman
A comic book duo find their way to several streaming platforms.
Marvel fans looking for how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp need not look any further. We've got you covered.
This 2018 team-up between Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp was the first Marvel movie released after (spoiler!) half of the universe got turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War. So yeah, it carries some significance for our heroes. But it's also a fun comic book romp that prompts some questions about what you'd do if you could shrink or grow yourself at will. Or maybe that's just me.
Anyway, Ant-Man and the Wasp also stars Michael Douglas, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Pena and Michell Pfeiffer.
Am I piquing your interest? Then keep reading to find out how to watch this flick.
How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp on Disney Plus
You may have heard of Disney. You know, Mickey Mouse etc. Well did you know the entertainment giant has a streaming service? Well that service, dubbed Disney+, has a lot of stuff on it. And I mean a lot.
That includes most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp. For $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year you can subscribe to Disney+ and watch this movie and other Marvel heroes as much as you want. You could also toggle over to Star Wars, Pixar and classic Disney movies as well.
If that's not enough for you, you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month. That means you can switch to Hulu and watch the latest TV hits or catch some sports content from ESPN's supplementary streaming service.
How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp elsewhere
If you're not interested in Disney+, you have other options for watching Ant-Man and the Wasp.
There's always the option of renting or buying the movie, which will cost you a few bucks to rent or around $20 to buy. If you rent it, you'll have access to the movie for a limited time, and if you buy it, it'll stay on your account forever. You can go that route with services like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu.
It also appears you can access this movie with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV ($55 per month) or Sling's Blue package ($30 per month).
But if you're a big Marvel fan, it's hard to go wrong with Disney+, where most of the MCU movies are right at your fingertips for a monthly or yearly subscription. But the choice is yours, consumer.
- Everything you need to know about Disney+
- All about the Disney+ Premier Access program
- Disney+ price: What it costs where you live
The four phases of the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.
MCU Phase 1
- Iron Man (May 2, 2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)
- Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)
- Thor (May 6, 2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)
- Marvel's The Avengers (May 4, 2012)
MCU Phase 2
- Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (Nov. 8, 2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Aug. 1, 2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)
- Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)
MCU Phase 3
- Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)
- Doctor Strange (Nov. 4, 2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3, 2017)
- Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018
- Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)
MCU Phase 4
- Black Widow
- Eternals
- Chang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: [Untitled]
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
