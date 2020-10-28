Marvel fans looking for how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp need not look any further. We've got you covered.

This 2018 team-up between Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp was the first Marvel movie released after (spoiler!) half of the universe got turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War. So yeah, it carries some significance for our heroes. But it's also a fun comic book romp that prompts some questions about what you'd do if you could shrink or grow yourself at will. Or maybe that's just me.

Anyway, Ant-Man and the Wasp also stars Michael Douglas, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Pena and Michell Pfeiffer.

Am I piquing your interest? Then keep reading to find out how to watch this flick.

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp on Disney Plus

You may have heard of Disney. You know, Mickey Mouse etc. Well did you know the entertainment giant has a streaming service? Well that service, dubbed Disney+, has a lot of stuff on it. And I mean a lot.

That includes most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp. For $6.99 per month or $69.99 a year you can subscribe to Disney+ and watch this movie and other Marvel heroes as much as you want. You could also toggle over to Star Wars, Pixar and classic Disney movies as well.

If that's not enough for you, you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month. That means you can switch to Hulu and watch the latest TV hits or catch some sports content from ESPN's supplementary streaming service.

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp elsewhere

If you're not interested in Disney+, you have other options for watching Ant-Man and the Wasp.

There's always the option of renting or buying the movie, which will cost you a few bucks to rent or around $20 to buy. If you rent it, you'll have access to the movie for a limited time, and if you buy it, it'll stay on your account forever. You can go that route with services like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu.

It also appears you can access this movie with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV ($55 per month) or Sling's Blue package ($30 per month).

But if you're a big Marvel fan, it's hard to go wrong with Disney+, where most of the MCU movies are right at your fingertips for a monthly or yearly subscription. But the choice is yours, consumer.

