For those interested in how to watch Avengers: Infinity War, you’ve arrived at the right place.

Of the 23 MCU movies released to date, Avengers: Infinity War is the most important of the bunch. The culmination of every film leading up to it, the Russo Brothers’ masterpiece of a comic book movie took the best elements from each franchise and told a cohesive story that tied them all together. During the course of the film, you'll find yourself laughing, crying, gasping and shouting in excitement as the characters you’ve come to know and love coexist in an epic storyline.



Beyond the impact of this movie had on the landscape of superhero films, Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most successful films of all time. It peaked at No. 4 on the list of the highest-grossing films and currently sits fifth, just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The only MCU film to surpass it was its sequel, Avengers: Endgame.



What was once a niche category of movies became the standard for worldwide blockbusters by the time that Avengers: Infinity War released. Beyond that, the Russo Brothers put on a clinic for how to make the ideal superhero film. Not only did it do justice to the characters and worlds that we've become established with, but it gave shine to everyone who deserved it within their universe.

Not everyone gets to be a star of the show, like Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Josh Brolin as Thanos, but your favorite characters have their strongest traits highlighted while fighting to save the world. Characters explored locations new and old to unlock what truly has become the pride and joy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How to watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+

Whether you’re returning to this epic story or embarking on the journey for the first time, Disney+ is the best way to view Avengers: Infinity War. For only $5.99 per month, you can subscribe and gain access to the massive catalog of live-action and animated films under the Disney umbrella.



Another option that’s highly recommended to users looking for a wide range of streaming content is the Disney+ Bundle. With this deal, subscribers gain access to three leaders in the streaming landscape. A subscription to the Disney+ bundle provides access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at $12.99 per month, which is the cost of two subscriptions. Not only is it a fantastic value, but it creates a complete range of access for your streaming needs.



This way, you can watch Avengers: Infinity War and the MCU collection whenever you want. Plus, you can check out a wide variety of live events and original programming from the worldwide leader in sports broadcasting. Hulu is also home to a great range of content with something for everyone.

How to watch Avengers: Infinity War everywhere else:

If you’re looking for an alternative to Disney+, you can rent or purchase Avengers: Infinity War on various platforms at a reasonable price. For $3.99 you can rent Avengers: Infinity War on Amazon Prime Video for 48 hours. If you’re looking to purchase the film, it will cost you $19.99. The price point remains relatively consistent across platforms. It’s a matter of preference, but you can also rent/buy the film on the iTunes Store, Google Play store, YouTube TV, or Vudu.

Should you watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+ or somewhere else?

Honestly, subscribing to Disney+ is going to be a much better option for most people. You can rent the film and watch it within a 48-hour window for two-thirds of the cost of a Disney+ subscription. With that monthly subscription, you can stream nearly every MCU movie. For those looking to get through the MCU catalog, subscribing to Disney+ is a much more cost-effective way to stream these iconic movies compared with rentals.



Beyond that, Disney+ offers a lot more than just MCU movies. They have original MCU television shows on the way with their first slated for later this year. Disney also owns Star Wars, one of the most beloved IP‘s in the world. With critically-acclaimed television show The Mandalorian debuting its second season later in the year, you won’t want to mess Disney+‘s original programming slate this year.



That alone makes a strong case for a Disney+ subscription, and we haven’t even discussed all of the original Disney/Pixar films and television shows available through the service. It’s a cost-effective, reliable and user-friendly way to watch your favorite video content.

The four phases of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of four phases, with the "Infinity Saga" making up Phase 3. Black Widow is scheduled to be the first movie of Phase 4, but its release was delayed due to the global pandemic shutting down theaters.

