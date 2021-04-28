Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' gets its first teaser ahead of its July 2 release

We've just gotten our first look at Amazon Prime Video's The Tomorrow War, thanks to the first teaser trailer. And tease it does. Mostly with explosions, some exposition, and a whole lot of Chris Pratt.

More helpful is Amazon's written description of the film:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

There's a whole lot of destruction. There are a whole lot of civilians with semi-automatic weapons. There are a whole lot of gauntlets on people's arms, that presumably do ... something.

So, there's that. We'll undoubtedly learn more as we get closer to the July 2 release date.

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay, who also helmed the two Lego Batman movies. In addition to Pratt (Jurassic World), Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale) and Simmons (Invincible, Whiplash), The Tomorrow War also stars Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.