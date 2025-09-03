Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available to watch free in UK very soon

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 will be available to watch for free on ITVX from October 19, it has been announced today.

Originally released in 2022 on Paramount Plus, you've previously had to pay to see the American show based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

It also suggests that ITVX will get more seasons for fans to enjoy.

Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount) over 10 episodes.

Pike was the captain of the USS Enterprise in the 1965 pilot for the original Star Trek series, but he was replaced by William Shatner's James T Kirk.

Set 10 years before the original Star Trek, it covers the adventures of Pike and his Enterprise crew as they expedite Starfleet's mission to explore "strange new worlds throughout the galaxy".

Among his subordinates are the young, half-Vulcan science officer Spock (Ethan Peck), outstanding cadet and linguistics specialist Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and first officer Una Chin-Riley, AKA Number One (Rebecca Romijn).

Star Anson Mount said at the time: "It was all kind of mind-boggling. I've never had a reaction like that to anything that I've done, and the results of that response have literally changed my life."

The series begins by explaining what's happened to the Discovery crew since the series-two finale. Pike, now aware that, in the future, he will be seriously disfigured, is in Montana; Spock is getting engaged on his home planet of Vulcan; and Number One is on a first-contact mission aboard the USS Archer, until her disappearance brings the crewmates back together on the Enterprise bridge.

Their new mission takes them to the planet Kiley 279, which is on the brink of civil war, and they are joined by Nurse Christine Chapel, security officer La'an Noonien-Singh, and helmsman Erica Ortegas. But will Pike's foreknowledge of his own fate embolden him to take more risks with his ship and crew?

The show has now run for three seasons, and a fourth series is on the way. It's expected to land in 2026. And it's been reported that work is even afoot for its fifth season, which will be its last.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on ITVX on October 19, 2025. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is available via Paramount Plus.