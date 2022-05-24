Animal Kingdom season 6: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Animal Kingdom season 6 will mark the end of the line for the Cody boys as the TNT series comes to an end. TNT announced that season 6 would be the final season in January 2021, well in advance of the season 5 premiere that summer; it is one of many shows ending in 2022. Fans have had ample opportunity to prepare themselves for the thrilling conclusion but if the show has taught us anything over the years it’s to expect the unexpected.

Here’s everything you need to know about Animal Kingdom season 6.

Animal Kingdom season 6 premieres June 19 at 9 pm ET/PT on TNT. New episodes will be available the next day on the TNT app. The title of the season premiere episode is "1992."

If you need to catch up on past episodes ahead of the new season, you can stream previous seasons on the TNT app as well as on Prime Video.

What is Animal Kingdom season 6 about?

Here’s the official season 6 description from TNT:

"In the final season of Animal Kingdom, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making."

Animal Kingdom was originally based on the 2010 Australian movie of the same name that starred Jackie Weaver, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn and Guy Pearce. The show has obviously expanded on what the movie covered across its six seasons.

Who’s in the Animal Kingdom season 6 cast?

Animal Kingdom was dealt a major blow after losing Ellen Barkin’s "Smurf," the Cody family matriarch, in season 4, but her presence is still felt even in death. Shawn Hatosy (Andrew "Pope" Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Ben Robson (Craig Cody) and Finn Cole (Joshua "J" Cody), who also plays Michael in Peaky Blinders, are all set to return in the final season to bring the saga to an end.

Animal Kingdom season 6 trailer

The trailer for Animal Kingdom season 6 is enough to get hearts pounding ahead of the June 19 season premiere.

How to watch Animal Kingdom season 6

Animal Kingdom is a TNT original series that airs on TNT and the TNT app. TNT is generally included in most cable subscription packages. If you’ve cut the cord, there are lots of ways you can tune in. TNT is available on Roku, FuboTV , Sling TV , YouTube TV, Apple TV , Fire TV, Android TV, XBOX and Chromecast.

In the UK, only the first three seasons of Animal Kingdom are available on Prime Video, following Prime Video not renewing its license to stream new episodes of the series after season 3. That means those in the UK wanting to watch Animal Kingdom may be best to use a virtual private network, or VPN; we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).