TNT renews Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season

TNT today announced that its hit show Animal Kingdom has been renewed for a sixth — and final — season.

Season 5 of Animal Kingdom will premiere in the summer of 2021.

Season 4 of the show, which stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers, reached some 27 million viewers across all platforms, WarnerMedia (which owns TNT) also announced. The series also was ranked among the top 10 cable dramas for 2019.

WarnerMedia also gave a teaser of what to expect in Season 5:

In “Animal Kingdom” season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

TNT is available on every major streaming platform, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The first four seasons of Animal Kingdom aren't yet available on HBO Max (which is where you'll find other TNT content streaming), but it can be found on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and on Google Play.

Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series.