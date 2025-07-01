Steve: cast, plot, and everything we know

Steve on Netflix stars Cillian Murphy as a reform school teacher in Britain (first look above).

Steve is a Netflix adaptation of Max Porter’s bestselling novel "Shy", with Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy at the helm.

The one-off drama sees Cillian play Steve, a head teacher at a last-chance reform school who is fighting to save it from closure. But his battle comes at a cost to his mental health. I May Destroy You star Jay Lycurgo plays troubled teen Shy, who has a tendency towards violence, and there are roles for comedian Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson.

Steve will be released on Netflix in 2025. When an official date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Steve plot

Set in the mid 1990s, Steve details a pivotal day in the life of a head teacher (called Steve and played by Cillian Murphy) at a reform school — so for lawbreaking juveniles — which is facing imminent closure. As Steve fights to save the school, he grapples with his own mental health. At the same time, there’s also Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a teenager who is caught between his past and future and is trying to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence.

Steve cast — Cillian Murphy as Steve

Cillian Murphy plays headteacher Steve. He is best known worldwide for his roles as J Robert Oppenheimer in the hit film Oppenheimer and Thomas Shelby in the hit gangster series Peaky Blinders. He's also starred in Disco Pigs, 28 Days Later, Cold Mountain, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky)

Who else is starring?

In Steve, Jay Lycurgo plays troubled teen Shy. He’s previously starred in I Will Destroy You, The Radleys, Titans, War of the Worlds and Cheaters.

The film also stars Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Mrs. America), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves, Small Things Like These). Douggie McMeekin, Youssef Kerkour, Luke Ayres, Joshua J Parker, Araloyin Oshunremi, Tut Nyuot, Tom Moya, Ahmed Ismail, Joshua Barry, Archie Fisher, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Priyanga Burford, George Fouracres, Marcus Garvey, Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis and Roger Allam round out the cast.

Jay Lycurgo plays Shy in Steve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All about the novel Shy by Max Porter

Max Porter’s 2023 bestselling novel was named Shy, after its 16-year-old protagonist, whereas the film takes its title from headteacher Steve. Set over the course of a few hours in one night, it became the Sunday Times number one bestseller. It follows Shy as he escapes Last Chance, a home for ‘very disturbed young men’. Max Porter is acting as an executive producer on the film and has also written "Grief is the Thing with Feathers", "Lanny" and "The Death of Francis Bacon".