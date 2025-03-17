The Life of Chuck: release date, cast and everything we know about the Tom Hiddleston movie

Stephen King books have been the source of many classic movies, including Carrie, The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile and IT. The 2025 new movie The Life of Chuck gives one of King’s more recent works its time on the big screen.

Published in 2020 as part of a set of stories entitled If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck brings the author’s unique perspective into the life of an ordinary man. Of course, with King, we should expect some extraordinary things to be a part of the story.

Find out more about The Life of Chuck, from its release date to its cast, directly below.

The Life of Chuck is releasing exclusively in movie theaters on June 6. According to reports, it will get a limited release before expanding throughout June; a bit of counter-programming to the traditional summer blockbusters.

A UK release date is unknown at this time.

The Life of Chuck cast

Tom Hiddleston stars as the titular Chuck Krantz in The Life of Chuck. Hiddleston is best known for his time playing Loki in the MCU and the Disney Plus original series Loki. This is actually his first on-screen starring role not in a Marvel movie since 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, though he did lend his voice to the claymation movie Early Man and starred in the TV series The Essex Serpent between then and now.

Joining Hiddleston in the movie are Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy), Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher), Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt), Nick Offerman (Civil War), Carl Lumbly (Captain America: Brave New World), Rahul Kohli (The Electric State), Harvey Guillen (Companion), Jacob Tremblay (Luca) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars).

The Life of Chuck plot

Mike Flanagan adapted King’s work for The Life of Chuck script. Here is the synopsis:

“A life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King's novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.”

The Life of Chuck trailer

An official trailer for The Life of Chuck has not been shared, but we do have a teaser trailer that really lives up to that word, with just a quick glimpse of what’s in store. Watch it below:

THE LIFE OF CHUCK - Official Teaser Trailer - In Theaters June - YouTube Watch On

The Life of Chuck reviews

Having screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, a number of critics have already weighed in on the movie. As of March 14, The Life of Chuck is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mike Flanagan movies

Flanagan is no stranger to King’s work, as he has directed a number of movies two previous movies based on the acclaimed author’s work, Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Many will also know Flanagan from TV, where he’s been more prolific in recent years with The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher.

But if you’re curious about his movie resume, here are all the movies he has directed in his career to date:

Absentia (2011)

Oculus (2013)

Hush (2016)

Before I Wake (2016)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

The Life of Chuck behind the scenes

Neon, the distributor behind recent Best Picture winner Anora, is releasing The Life of Chuck in the US. The movie’s production companies are Intrepid Pictures, Red Room Pictures and QWGmire.

Producers on the movie are Flanagan and Trevor Macy.