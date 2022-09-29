Mr. Harrigan's Phone: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Stephen King adaptation

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a new Netflix movie based on Stephen King's short story about a teenage boy who discovers he can communicate with his friend from the grave, but it has deadly consequences.

Director and writer John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) said that adapting Stephen King’s 2020 novella was a unique challenge, telling Netflix TUDUM (opens in new tab): "Because it’s a novella and it’s only 80-something pages, [you have] to jump in and grab onto thematically what I think he’s trying to say and activate some of it into scenes that aren’t necessarily all in the novella."

He added: "You finish a script and you realize you’ve got to send it to Stephen, and you’re going to get a thumbs up or a thumbs down. You go, ‘Oh my God, Stephen King’s reading my script. I hope he likes it."

The film is set for an October release so it will join movies like The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Netflix's Halloween slate, so fans should have a lot to look forward to by the time spooky season roles around.

Here's everything you need to know...

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is released on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5. It doesn't look like it will be getting a cinema release and will instead be a streaming exclusive.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone plot

The official plot for the movie is: "When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading.

"But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost."

Is there a trailer?