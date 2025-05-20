IT: Welcome to Derry — teaser, cast and everything we know about the IT prequel series
It's time to go back to Derry for a chilling look at how the evil clown sank his teeth into a small town.
After the box office success behind IT and IT: Chapter Two, IT: Welcome to Derry is coming to HBO and Max this fall, just in time for spooky season. This time around, the prequel series will take fans deep into the sordid history of Derry, Maine, to discover what happened all those years ago to an idyllic small town that fell victim to a joyful, soulless monster.
Stephen King fans will recall the Pennywise the Clown originally came to life on the small screen in the 1990 classic made-for-TV miniseries featuring Tim Curry in the iconic role with memorable performances from the likes of John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Tim Reid, Richard Masur, Richard Thomas and Annette O'Toole.
Years later the story came to life again, this time on the big screen in the 2017 movie IT, which was followed quickly by the second installment, IT: Chapter Two, in 2019. It was in the two feature films that fans were introduced to Bill Skarsgård in the titular role.
Now, in IT: Welcome to Derry, the story returns to 1960s Derry (which was also featured in the 1990 version) where Pennywise has residents in a state of terror with no end in sight. Thankfully, Skarsgård will be back as Pennywise in the prequel series.
Here's everything we know about IT: Welcome to Derry.
IT: Welcome to Derry release date
There's no release date available for IT: Welcome to Derry just yet, but we do know that the series is coming this fall.
You can watch the series on HBO if you have a pay-TV provider that carries the premium cable channel. Or you can subscribe Max (it will probably be HBO Max again by the time the show airs) in order to watch IT: Welcome to Derry. Thankfully, you have a few options available. You can choose from one of the Max subscription options below if you don’t have a subscription already. You can also subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.
IT: Welcome to Derry premise
Here's the official logline for IT: Welcome to Derry from HBO:
"Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT: Chapter Two."
IT: Welcome to Derry cast
Bill Skarsgård will reprise the role of Pennywise in the movie. Skarsgård is known for Nosferatu, The Crow and Castle Rock.
Joining Skarsgård in the series are Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso.
IT: Welcome to Derry trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry as we await the full trailer.
IT: Welcome to Derry behind the scenes
Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, the series was developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.
The story is based on the novel IT by Stephen King.
Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti , Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers.
Fuchs wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and he and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.