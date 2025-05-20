IT: Welcome to Derry — teaser, cast and everything we know about the IT prequel series

After the box office success behind IT and IT: Chapter Two, IT: Welcome to Derry is coming to HBO and Max this fall, just in time for spooky season. This time around, the prequel series will take fans deep into the sordid history of Derry, Maine, to discover what happened all those years ago to an idyllic small town that fell victim to a joyful, soulless monster.

Stephen King fans will recall the Pennywise the Clown originally came to life on the small screen in the 1990 classic made-for-TV miniseries featuring Tim Curry in the iconic role with memorable performances from the likes of John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Tim Reid, Richard Masur, Richard Thomas and Annette O'Toole.

Years later the story came to life again, this time on the big screen in the 2017 movie IT, which was followed quickly by the second installment, IT: Chapter Two, in 2019. It was in the two feature films that fans were introduced to Bill Skarsgård in the titular role.

Now, in IT: Welcome to Derry, the story returns to 1960s Derry (which was also featured in the 1990 version) where Pennywise has residents in a state of terror with no end in sight. Thankfully, Skarsgård will be back as Pennywise in the prequel series.

Here's everything we know about IT: Welcome to Derry.

There's no release date available for IT: Welcome to Derry just yet, but we do know that the series is coming this fall.

You can watch the series on HBO if you have a pay-TV provider that carries the premium cable channel. Or you can subscribe Max (it will probably be HBO Max again by the time the show airs) in order to watch IT: Welcome to Derry. Thankfully, you have a few options available. You can choose from one of the Max subscription options below if you don’t have a subscription already. You can also subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.

IT: Welcome to Derry premise

Here's the official logline for IT: Welcome to Derry from HBO:

"Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT: Chapter Two."

IT: Welcome to Derry cast

Bill Skarsgård will reprise the role of Pennywise in the movie. Skarsgård is known for Nosferatu, The Crow and Castle Rock.

Joining Skarsgård in the series are Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso.

IT: Welcome to Derry trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry as we await the full trailer.

IT: Welcome to Derry | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

IT: Welcome to Derry behind the scenes

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, the series was developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

The story is based on the novel IT by Stephen King.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti , Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers.

Fuchs wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and he and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.