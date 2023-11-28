Nosferatu: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie

Before Dracula, there was Nosferatu, the original movie vampire. First appearing on screen in 1922, the iconic movie monster is getting new life from acclaimed director Robert Egger featuring an all-star cast that is sure to make it one of the more anticipated new movies of 2024.

The original Nosferatu was actually a workaround for filmmaker F.W. Murnau, as he was not able to secure the rights to adapt Bram Stoker's Dracula, instead creating an unauthorized adaptation. But the original remains one of the most heralded silent-era movies from a master filmmaker. That's a tall order to live up to with the new Nosferatu, but the movie does have the pedigree where it is within the realm of possibility.

Fun fact, this is not the first remake of Nosferatu, as Werner Herzog made his own adaptation, Nosferatu the Vampyre, in 1979.

As movie fans eagerly await its arrival, here is everything we know now about the 2024 remake of Nosferatu.

Nosferatu has been set for a US release date of December 25, 2024; an official release date for the UK or other international markets has not been shared at this time. That makes Nosferatu a holiday movie in 2024, though oddly Christmas rather than Halloween.

Nosferatu cast

The Nosferatu cast features a great ensemble ready to bring this horror story some new life.

Headlining things is Bill Skarsgård, who is set to play Count Orlok, aka Nosferatu. Skarsgård is no stranger to playing monsters, having famously portrayed the evil clown in the 2017 and 2018 adaptations of IT. Movie fans will also recognize him from John Wick: Chapter 4, Barbarian and Eternals.

Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) as Thomas Hutter is tapped to serve as the main protagonist of the story, with Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) starring as his wife, Ellen Hutter. Others in the cast include Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World), Ralph Ineson (The Creator), Simon McBurney (Hijack) and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

This is actually the second time that Dafoe has been in a project related to Nosferatu. He received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the 2000 movie Shadow of a Vampire, a fictionalized version of the making of Nosferatu where the actor playing the vampire, Max Schreck (Dafoe), is an actual vampire.

Nosferatu plot

Again, the original Nosferatu was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, so while it is not the same story, it follows many of the similar story beats of the famous novel. However, here is the synopsis for the new Nosferatu courtesy of Focus Features:

"Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu trailer

There is no trailer for Nosferatu at this time. When one becomes available, we'll share it here.

Robert Eggers movies

Though he only has three feature directing credits to his name, Robert Eggers has established himself as a great young director, particularly in the horror/psychological thriller vein that Nosferatu will likely fall under. But if you're wondering what movies he has directed in the past, here is his complete filmography:

The Witch (2015)

The Lighthouse (2019)

The Northman (2022)

How to watch 1922 Nosferatu

You can watch the original 1922 Nosferatu for free right now, as it is available to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel in the US. UK viewers can find the movie on BFI Player.

If you're also interested in watching Werner Herzog's1979 adaptation, Nosferatu the Vampyre, that is available to stream on Peacock; YouTube and Tubi for free; and Mubi and BFI Player in the UK.