The Creator: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sci-fi movie

Flying under the radar among the new movies coming in 2023 is The Creator, a sci-fi story from Gareth Edwards, the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But there's a lot of stuff that makes this movie one you want to keep your eye on.

The Creator is actually the first movie from Edwards since Rogue One. It sees him pairing up with John David Washington for a high-concept, action-packed story.

Intrigued? Here is everything that you need to know about The Creator.

The Creator premieres exclusively in movie theaters on September 29 in the US. It arrives a week later in the UK on October 6.

Though it is coming after the summer blockbuster movie season, The Creator looks to bring the action to the fall movie schedule, hopefully a fun alternative to some of the more Oscar-baity movies.

It also means that we are likely to have the father and son duo of Denzel Washington and John David Washington have movies in theaters at the same time, as Denzel's The Equalizer 3 releases a few weeks earlier on September 1.

The Creator plot

The Creator is something of a rarity in Hollywood these days, a wholly original idea not based on any pre-existing source material. Edwards wrote the script alongside Chris Weitz, who was one of the credited screenwriters for Rogue One.

Here is the official synopsis for The Creator:

"Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."

The Creator cast

As mentioned, John David Washington headlines The Creator. He plays the ex-special forces agent Joshua. Washington has become a major star in the last couple of years, appearing in movies like Amsterdam, Beckett, Tenet and BlackKklansman. His breakout role, however, was on the TV show Ballers.

It's quite the impressive supporting cast for The Creator as well, with Gemma Chan (Eternals, Don't Worry Darling), Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice season 1, Godzilla), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Hunt), Allison Janney (Lou, The West Wing), Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight, Willow) and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

Here are the characters they all play in the movie:

John David Washington as Joshua

Gemma Chan as Maya

Ken Watanabe as Harun

Sturgill Simpson as Drew

Allison Janney as Colonel Howell

Ralph Ineson as General Andrews

Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie

The Creator trailer

Check out the trailer for The Creator right here, all to the beat of Aerosmith's "Dream On":

Gareth Edwards movies

This is Gareth Edwards' first movie in seven years and only his fourth feature-length film overall. Here's the rundown of his three previous movies to refresh your memory of his work:

Monsters (2010)

Godzilla (2014)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)