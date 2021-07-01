‘Beckett’ trailer finds John David Washington on the run in Greece

John David Washington’s trip to Greece gets interrupted by a conspiracy in the first Beckett trailer, a political thriller from a disciple of Luca Guadagnino that will come to Netflix on Aug. 13.

Washington stars as Beckett, an American tourist on vacation in Greece with his girlfriend (Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander). After a car accident, Beckett finds himself entangled in a massive political conspiracy that makes him a target for assassination. He must avoid capture while unsure of who he can trust.

Joining Washington and Vikander in the cast are Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread). Of course, in addition to a number of Greek actors taking on supporting roles, the country — between the ancient ruins and modern cities like Athens — looks to be a defining element of the film.

Beckett is directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, who is making his feature directing debut. However, he is not inexperienced with big name films. Filomarino has served as a second-unit director on Oscar-nominated director Guadagnino’s films I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name and Supiria. There’s few better teachers to learn from than Guadagnino, who is also serving as a producer on Beckett.

Watch the Beckett trailer below.

Washington continues on his globe-trotting ways after starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet last year. Beckett also marks the second film the actor will have released on Netflix this year following Malcolm & Marie where he starred alongside Zendaya, which came out on the streaming service back in February.

Beckett looks to be playing exclusively on Netflix, with no kind of theatrical run. In past years this would have made it ineligible for any awards consideration — and it still will be for the Directors Guild Awards — but the Academy has updated its rules for this year’s Oscars to allow films that just play on streaming to be eligible.

