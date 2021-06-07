When is 'Sweet Tooth' Season 2 on Netflix?

Some major spoilers for Sweet Tooth on Netflix are below, but pretty far down. Consider yourself warned. For a nearly spoiler-free take, read our full Sweet Tooth review.

Get through all eight episodes of Sweet Tooth on Netflix and you'll think a couple things. First will be something like, "Wow — that was really good." Next will be something like "WHEN WILL SEASON 2 BE HERE TO ANSWER ALL THOSE QUESTIONS!?!?!?" (Yes, it's OK to think in all caps.)

Sweet Tooth is one of those series that doesn't really wrap things up in a nice little package at the end of things. There are cliffhangers — a few of them, actually. Nothing that's going to make you shake a fist at your TV, or throw things. The series had a good (if not entirely unpredictable) build up to the Season 1 finale that all but guarantees we'll see a Season 2 at some point.

The question is when. Netflix isn't saying yet. Warner Bros. Television — which produced the series for Netflix (it's interesting that it didn't end up on, say, HBO Max) — isn't saying.

In fact, technically we don't even know yet if there's going to be a Season 2 of Sweet Tooth. It wouldn't be the first time we've seen a series unceremoniously canceled. But given that there's a good chance this one's as popular as it seems, and that none other than Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan, are executive producers, we're just going to go ahead and act as if a second season of Sweet Tooth is on the way.

What's ahead in Season 2 of Sweet Tooth?

Some serious spoilers are ahead here, folks. So if you haven't watched the series yet, it's time to bail out.

We're serious. Don't scroll past the trailer if you're not ready to have the most important part of the first season ruined. We're warning you.

Otherwise, let's continue.

There were a number of storylines coming together at the end of the Episode 8 of Sweet Tooth. In no apparent order:

Jepperd was shot by The Last Men, who then took Gus, and left for dead.

But Jepperd (and Dog!) were rescued by Aimee. And she's pissed and wants to go after Wendy and the others taken by The Last Men.

Gus is now locked up with all the other orphaned hybrids, where he meets Wendy.

Wendy — "Pig Tail" — by the way, is Bear's sister.

Bear raises Birdie on the satellite phone. She's alive! And apparently in Alaska.

Did Dr. Singh really cut into the lizard kid?