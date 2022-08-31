Lou: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett film

What do you get when you pair a multi-Emmy-Awarding winning actress with an actress that’s been in a few of the most critically acclaimed series over the past ten years? Hopefully, a hit, but for now let’s call it Lou, Netflix’s new thriller featuring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett.

The film follows a mother played by Smollett as she attempts to rescue her daughter who’s been kidnapped. While she may not initially like Janney’s character Lou, the mother quickly realizes that she needs her help if she’s going to rescue the child. Did we mention that these two ladies have to do all this while in the wilderness and under the inclement weather conditions of a massive storm?

Here’s everything we know about Lou.

Lou premieres in both the US and the UK exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 23. Those interested in watching the film will need a subscription to the streaming giant. Not yet a Netflix subscriber? Don’t worry, you can purchase a membership with just a few clicks.

What is Lou about?

Netflix provides the following synopsis of Lou:

"Hoping to leave her dangerous past behind, Lou (Janney) finds her quiet life disrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) living next door begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. To make matters worse, a massive storm is underway, and both women must risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark secrets from their past."

Lou cast

Jurnee Smollett starring in Lou (Image credit: Netflix)

As previously mentioned, Lou stars Allison Janney. Although prior to 1999, Janney had been in featured in a number of different television shows and films, she propelled to superstar status playing C.J. Cregg in The West Wing. The role earned her an impressive four Emmy Awards. Janney also won two Emmys for her part in MOM, one Emmy for her work in Masters of Sex and an Oscar for her role in I, Tonya.

Starring alongside Janney is the former child actress Jurnee Smollett. Smollett has come a long way since her days on Full House, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and Eve’s Bayou. Having grown up and turned into a highly sought-after actress, she has been featured in some critically raved about shows including Parenthood, True Blood and Underground. Additionally, in 2021 she received an Emmy nomination for her work in Lovecraft Country, and she recently starred in the Netflix film Spiderhead.

Be sure to check out the full list of acting credits for Lou on IMDb (opens in new tab).

Lou trailer

If nothing else, the trailer is a testament to Janney’s versatility as an actress. She is quite believable as a disgruntled survivalist of sorts.

Lou director

It seems only fitting that directing such talented women onscreen is another incredibly talented woman, Anna Foerster. Foerster’s directing credits include Underworld: Blood Wars and episodes of popular shows like Westworld, Jessica Jones, Madam Secretary and Criminal Minds.