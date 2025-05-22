Paramount Plus adds a huge new thriller with a shockingly relatable twist

Paramount Plus has added Little Disasters - a brand new psychological drama so gripping it will have you hooked from the very first episode.

The new six-part series boasts an impressive cast, with Jo Joyner (EastEnders) starring as A&E doctor, Liz, alongside Diane Kruger (Troy), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Emily Taafe (The Beast Must Die), JJ Feild (Lost in Space), Patrick Baladi (DI Ray), Ben Bailey-Smith (The Sixth Commandment), and Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters Of The Air).

Little Disasters focuses on a decade-long friendship between Jess (Diane Kruger) and Liz (Jo Joyner), who, alongside their friends Mel (Emily Taaffe) and Charlotte (Shelley Conn), were first thrown together as expectant mums 10 years previously, with little in common apart from their due dates.

Then, Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a suspicious-looking head injury, and doctor Liz must decide whether to call social services on her longtime friend.

Her decision brings long-buried issues, insecurities and judgements to the surface and shows how one moment can destroy everything.

As Liz is supported by her husband Nick (Ben Bailey-Smith), the twists and turns keep on coming, and it turns out that you don't always know someone as well as you might think you do.

Little Disasters | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of her new show, Jo Joyner told us: " I loved the premise. There's no better place than an antenatal class to get an unlikely bunch of women together. They all have very different views and parenting vibes but are bonded by being in the same rocky ship of first-time motherhood.

"Liz is a doctor who is very down to earth. She’s got a good marriage but is constantly torn between her work, being a mum, and that feeling of never quite being enough for everyone, which I could identify with. I relished the chance to play someone who says it how it is and is quite gung ho."

So cancel your bank holiday weekend plans, as we have got your binge-watching needs covered.

All episodes of Little Disasters are available on Paramount Plus in the UK and Ireland now.