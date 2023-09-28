We may not be getting Dune: Part Two in 2023, but The Creator is here to satisfy sci-fi fans' cravings for something new. The latest movie from Rogue One director Garth Davis, the 2023 new movie is set to play on the big screen (and the biggest screens, as IMAX showings are expected)

Critics are calling the movie "visually stunning" and give it a "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (69% positive at the time of publication), but you can judge for yourself when you go see it.

So let's get into that right now, as we've got everything you need to know on how to watch The Creator right here.

How to watch The Creator in movie theaters

The Creator releases exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on Friday, September 29 (officially, early screenings are taking place on Thursday, September 28). As we mentioned, it is going to be shown on IMAX screens where available.

To find out where those IMAX screenings or just where the movie is playing in traditional formats near you, check out Fandango to see all the locations, times and formats that The Creator is playing in your area, or if you have a favorite movie theater you like to go to, check their website to see if they are showing it.

Another way to not only find when and where movies are playing but also save some money on going to the movies are movie theater subscription and membership programs. Subscribers of these programs can get discounted, free or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is The Creator streaming?

As of right now, The Creator is not available to stream on any platform or watch at home through digital on-demand.

It will make its way to streaming and digital on-demand eventually, but we don’t have any details on when or where that may be (Hulu for US and Disney Plus in the UK are the likely places, as 20th Century Studios is a Disney subsidiary). When we have more info on those at-home viewing options, we'll update this post.

What else to know about The Creator

Garth Davis co-wrote (with Chris Weitz) and directs The Creator, which is set during a future war between humans and artificial intelligence. Joshua, played by John David Washington, is an ex-special forces agent recruited to kill the Creator, the advanced AI that has developed a mysterious weapon that threatens mankind’s existence. However, when Joshua finds out that the weapon is an AI in the form of a young child, he begins to question his mission.

In addition to Washington, The Creator stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney.

Watch the trailer for The Creator directly below: