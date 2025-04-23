Predator: Badlands — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Elle Fanning movie
A Predator is the hero in this new sci-fi entry.
The Predator is one of Hollywood’s more iconic movie villains, but in Predator: Badlands the legendary hunter is the hero. That’s the fun twist in this 2025 new movie, which is being headlined by Elle Fanning and is helmed by the same director that made the most recent Predator movie, Prey.
The Predator made its debut in the 1987 movie Predator, and has since had five movies in the franchise, as well as two crossovers with the Alien franchise (Alien vs Predator and Alien vs Predator: Requiem). While this is the next live action movie in the franchise and comes from the same director, all indications are that this is not a direct sequel that was seemingly teased in the Prey ending.
Read on for everything you need to know about Predator: Badlands.
Predator: Badlands release date
US and UK moviegoers will be able to watch Predator: Badlands when it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on November 7.
If you want to catch up with other Predator movies ahead of the latest entry’s release date, Predator (1987), Predator 2 (1990), Predators (2010), The Predator (2018) and Prey (2022) are all streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.
Predator: Badlands cast
Elle Fanning is the known name starring in Predator: Badlands, with her playing the character Thia. Fanning is best known for her Emmy-nominated role on The Great, but she was most recently seen in 2024’s A Complete Unknown.
Starring as the central Predator in the movie is Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. This is the first Hollywood role for the New Zealand native, whose previous credits include TV series Far North, Upright and The Panthers, and the movie Red, White & Brass.
Predator: Badlands plot
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg are the credited co-writers for Predator: Badlands, per IMDb. Here is the synopsis for the movie:
“Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”
Predator: Badlands trailer
A teaser trailer for Predator: Badlands is now online, which you can watch directly below:
Predator: Badlands director
Dan Trachtenberg directs Predator: Badlands. As mentioned he directed Prey, but his other feature directing credit was 10 Cloverfield Lane. He’s also directed episodes on popular TV series Black Mirror, The Boys and The Lost Symbol.
Predator: Badlands behind the scenes
Predator: Badlands is a 20th Century Studio production, with Trachtenberg, John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor serving as producers.
