Prey: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Predator prequel

We’re getting another entry in the Predator franchise with the new 2022 movie Prey. After a couple of middling attempts at reboots and the critically-panned Alien vs Predator movies, the iconic sci-fi villain is heading back in time with a prequel and opting for the streaming play rather than a big movie theater debut.

The original Predator came out in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers (featuring their now iconic meme) and kicked started a sci-fi franchise that has four solo entries and the previously mentioned mashup with the Alien franchise. However, none of them have been able to live up to the original so far. Can that change with Prey?

Here is everything we know about Prey.

Prey is arriving for movie fans on Friday, August 5, exclusively on Hulu in the US, as a Star Original on Disney Plus in the UK and most other territories, save Latin America, where it is a Star Plus original movie.

While it won’t be getting to play in movie theaters, Prey falls in line with the kind of summer blockbuster movie that comes out in that time frame, just this time you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What is the Prey plot?

Plots for the Predator movies all have the base concept set pretty much in stone: an intergalactic hunter decides to hunt humans for sport. What makes Prey unique is that it is taking things back a ways. Here is the official synopsis for Prey:

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Prey was written by Patrick Aison.

Prey trailer

The first trailer for Prey is here. It is only about 45 seconds, but it previews a unique setting for the Predator movie and the matchup of Naru vs the alien hunter. Watch the trailer right here:

Who is in the Prey cast?

The hero of Prey is the young Comanche hunter Naru, who is being played by Amber Midthunder. Midthunder has been acting for most of her life with some notable credits on her resume. She has appeared in Banshee, Longmire, Spare Parts, Hell or High Water, while also starring in Legion as Kerry Loudermilk and Roswell, New Mexico as Rosa Ortecho.

Along with Midthunder, almost all of the cast of Prey is made up of Native and First Nation actors. This includes Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black Antelope.

Who directed Prey?

The director of Prey is Dan Trachtenberg. While this is only Trachtenberg’s second time directing a feature film, he is no stranger to big projects like Prey. Trachtenberg’s first movie was 10 Cloverfield Lane, while on the TV side he has directed episodes of Black Mirror ("Playtest"), The Boys ("The Name of the Game") and The Lost Symbol ("As Above, So Below").

How to watch Prey

Prey is going to play exclusively online and anyone interested in watching it is going to need a subscription to the service it is playing on in their region. For the US that is Hulu, which is available as a standalone platform, as part of the Disney Bundle or Hulu with Live TV. In the UK (and most other regions) a subscription to Disney Plus is going to be needed.