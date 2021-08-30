‘The Lost Symbol’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Peacock original

We have seen Robert Langdon, Dan Brown’s famous symbologist, on the big screen multiple times portrayed by Tom Hanks in the likes of The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno, but now he is heading to the small screen with Peacock’s The Lost Symbol.

Based on Brown’s book of the same name, The Lost Symbol is an original series from Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service. Peacock has had some successes so far with its original series like Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls, as well as its streaming on Olympic events during the recent Tokyo Games. Will this mystery thriller based on the popular literary character be something else to draw subscribers to Peacock?

Here’s everything that we know about Peacock’s The Lost Symbol.

What’s the plot of ‘The Lost Symbol’?

Dan Brown wrote ‘The Lost Symbol’ as a follow-up to ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ and while the plot’s for the book and the TV series are essentially the same there is one key difference — rather than having The Lost Symbol taking place after the events of The Da Vinci Code, the Peacock series will have it be centered around a young Robert Langdon, easily filling the Tom Hanks-sized hole that the series has.

As for the plot, Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles by the CIA following the kidnapping of his mentor Peter Solomon. As he solves each new puzzle, it becomes clearer that there is a chilling global conspiracy at the center of everything.

Brown’s books are known for their twists and turns, and we can expect the same to be the case in this TV adaptation.

Who is in ‘The Lost Symbol’ cast?

For the first time, someone besides Tom Hanks will be playing the role of Robert Langdon, and that honor goes to Ashley Zukerman. Zukerman’s previous credits include Succession, the Fear Street trilogy, A Teacher and Designated Survivor, among others.

Joining Zukerman in The Lost Symbol is Valorie Curry as Katherine Solomon, Rick Gonzalez as Nunez, Beau Knapp as Mal’akh, Sumalee Montano as Inoue Sato and Eddie Izzard as Langdon’s missing mentor Peter Solomon.

Additional cast members include Laura de Carteret, Keenan Jolliff, Patrick Ronan, Sammi Rotibi, Gia Sandhu and Simon Webster.

Peacock announced the release date for The Lost Symbol in a very fitting way, having the information revealed via a crossword puzzle. You can try and solve the puzzle here , or you can just know that the big reveal was that The Lost Symbol will premiere on Peacock Sept. 16.

It’ll just be the pilot episode made available on Sept. 16, which was directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin. New episodes will be released weekly on Peacock.

Is there a ‘The Lost Symbol’ trailer?

No puzzle solving capabilities to watch The Lost Symbol trailer, which was made available back in the spring. With the trailer we get a sense of the relationship between Langdon and Solomon, the team that Langdon will work with to find his mentor and some of the hair-raising situations they will find themselves in. Give it a watch for yourself below.

How to watch ‘The Lost Symbol’

The Lost Symbol is the latest Peacock original, which of course means that it will only be available to watch via the NBCU streaming service. While Peacock offers thousands of hours of TV shows and movies for free to viewers, its Peacock originals do require that you sign-up for the Peacock Premium/Premium Plus monthly subscription packages.

As far as content goes, there is very little difference between Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus . What is different is that the $4.99 Peacock Premium is ad-supported and the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus is ad-free.