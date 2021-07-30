Peacock has planted its flag in the gaming community, making its streaming service available via gaming consoles like Xbox, including the Xbox One S and Xbox One X models.

Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, features thousands of hours of TV shows and movies available to stream, including The Office, the Harry Potter franchise, Peacock Originals, next-day availability of current on-air NBC shows and live sports. Consumers can pick from either Peacock or Peacock Premium options, the former a free, ad-free tier, while the latter features $4.99 and $9.99 versions.

Here is how to start watching Peacock on an Xbox gaming console.

How to watch Peacock on Xbox

Xbox users are able to download the Peacock app through the Microsoft Store. When in the store, either browse available apps or type in “Peacock” in the search bar, selecting the app when it pops up and then hitting “Install.” Once the Peacock app is installed, it will appear on the Xbox One S/One X home screen. Launch the app and sign in to start watching Peacock content.

If you are not signed up for Peacock, you can either sign up by visiting Peacocktv.com or directly within the Peacock app. You can also upgrade to Peacock Premium on an Xbox device using in-app purchase.

Xbox is not the only gaming console that the Peacock app is available on, PlayStation owners can also stream Peacock through their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles. Other platforms where Peacock is available include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, smart TVs or a personal computer.