Harry Potter movies are leaving HBO Max for the Peacock streaming service

The Harry Potter movies will be leaving HBO Max in late August before reappearing on Peacock in October.

NBCUniversal today announced that its Peacock streaming service will soon be home to all eight Harry Potter movies the rest of the year and into 2021.

The Potter films, based on the J.K. Rolling books, were a surprise addition to HBO Max when it launched in late May. But HBO Max appears to only have had a 90-day exclusive period and will lose the Potter films on Aug. 25.

It looks like there will be a bit of a dark period before Peacock gets Potter in October.

For the uninitiated, the films include:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock, said in a press release. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

What wasn't mentioned was whether the Harry Potter films will be part of the free tier on Peacock, or whether you'll need the $4.99-a-month Peacock Premium. Both of those tiers include advertising, which you can remove for another $5 a month.

The Peacock streaming service is available on most major streaming platforms, with the notable exception of Roku and Amazon Fire TV.